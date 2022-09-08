ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Dream of Wild Health expands farm

HUGO, Minn. — The mission of Dream of Wild Health is to restore health and well-being in the Native community by recovering knowledge of and access to healthy Indigenous foods, medicines and lifeways. Now, they're tripling the land they use to accomplish this mission. “I never imagined we would...
HUGO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture

On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized. But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night.  Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
NIH Director's Blog

Buffalo Memorial Hospital. Buffalo, Minnesota

First owned and managed by a group of local physicians, then operated as a municipal hospital, and now a division of a private, multi-hospital group, Buffalo Memorial Hospital's growth has mirrored that of the rural Minnesota community it serves. From 1918 to 1951, the hospital was located in 12 rooms above the local drugstore . Then, as a city-operated hospital, it occupied a free standing building in the center of town. During the next 25 years, two additions were required to meet the growing demand for health care services in Wright count. In 1977, shortly after the hospital became a division of Health Central, plans were initiated to replace the over-crowded facility with a completely new hospital. In October 1980, Buffalo Memorial Hospital moved into its new home--a sprawling single story, energy efficient building. Now renovated, the old hospital provides housing for senior citizens.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Commissioner to businesses serving as crime hot spots: "Do something better"

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander's one-month anniversary on the job was perhaps the deadliest day he's seen so far. Gunmen shot nine people in the span of just five hours. Two of those people died, including a 16-year-old. On Friday, Alexander spoke with WCCO on the issue.  "We have some serious issues in our community, particularly with young people and violence," he said. "I happened to be in the (Police) Homicide Department earlier today and let me tell you – those guys are all over it, but you know, the cases keep coming."On Friday morning, community activists rallied...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black woman adds wellness center to the $1.1M building she bought to enrich her community

“The goal at ZaRah is to build a neighborhood oasis in health and wellness,” said Minnesota activist Kenya McKnight-Ahad. Kenya McKnight-Ahad is the founder of the Black Women’s Wealth Alliance, a Minneapolis group that aims to foster Black girl magic and build generational wealth. Since 2014, the organization has “served over 4,000 Black women, provided over $1,300,000 in small capacity grants and facilitated $780,000 in lending,” per the official BWWA website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion Show

EDINA, Minn. — Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to raising money to support breast cancer causes is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion event will be held Thursday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Galleria shopping center in Edina.
EDINA, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington

ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
ARLINGTON, MN
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
25newsnow.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
