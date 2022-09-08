Read full article on original website
Lincoln volleyball splits, Rivet wins
The Lincoln Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Evansville Central tournament. The Alices beat Evansville Harrison and upset Perry Central but lost to Reitz and Pike Central. Ari Gerkin finished the day with 18 kills while Faith Fleetwood 16. Vincennes Rivet got 22 kills from Mary Herman in a 3-1...
Three Knox County soccer teams win
The Vincennes Lincoln Boys soccer team picked up its first win….rolling over North Knox 7-1. Lincoln senior Dagen Parido scored four goals for the Alices. The South Knox boys soccer team downed Bloomfield 6-1. South Knox moves to 8-0-1 on the season. South Knox also won the girl’s contest 4-0.
Vincennes wins, North Knox loses in OT
Vincennes rolled over Evansville Central 55 –6 at home. Alices are now 3-1. North Knox loses to Boonville at home in overtime 13-7 in a game of mistakes. The Warriors are 1-3. Pike Central falls to Southridge 0-55 at home. Linton over Sullivan 40-20. North Daviess all over Washington...
Knox County Public Library to host Homecoming Party
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following the annual Lincoln High School...
Duke Foundation Grants Help United Way of Knox County
The Duke Energy Foundation has given food-related money donations to the United Way of Knox County. The group is getting $6,000 toward helping with those in need across the county. The United Way of Knox County is one of two area groups to get Duke Energy funding. The other is...
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
VFD Puts Out Small Fire at Long John Silver’s in Vincennes
Vincennes Fire crews were called to Long John Silver’s on Sixth Street this morning to put out a small fire inside the structure. Just after ten a-m, firemen found and extinguished the small blaze. No damage was reported from the fire. Crews stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes to clear smoke from the building, and ensure no further problems.
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
Days of Caring in Knox County Set for Next Week
Knox County is one week away from the annual United Way “Days of Caring.” The effort will be held on Thursday and Friday of next week at various locations across Knox County. Usually, the Days of Caring event is set for late September to early October. However, United...
Omicron Specific Vaccines Available for Any Interested, Through KC Health Department
The Omicron variants of Covid-19 continue to spread across the area, with Knox County one of the hardest-hit areas. Knox County Health officials urge everyone to stay prepared with the latest booster shots to battle the new Covid strains. County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford lays out the various new Omicron strains that are affecting people across the area. Lankford reminds everyone Knox County is a hot spot for the newest Omicron variants.
Hope’s Voice online auction underway
Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties is hosting an online auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The auction got underway today (Friday) and runs through Friday, September 16th. For more information, check out the Facebook page of Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties....
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
