Not gonna happen
3d ago
Stop the tribe casino s so many people are addicted to gambling and we need to come together to stop this craziness
Where Los Angeles ranks among California’s most polluted cities
What are the most polluted cities in California?
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
KTLA.com
Most valuable crops grown in California
(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
California Moves to Set up Gov. Newsom’s New ‘CARE’ Courts for Mentally Ill on Streets
In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature...
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
KCRA.com
California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We cannot afford to delay’: California to become first state to rank heat waves under new law
California is set to become the first state in the nation to adopt a ranking system meant to emphasize the dangers of sweltering heat waves, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Similar to other natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, the new regulation requires the...
californiaexaminer.net
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
Outdoor worker heat protections removed from bill days before record heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Provisions in a California bill that would have given extra protections to outdoor workers when temperatures exceed 105 degrees were removed in the final round of revisions before. Two weeks later, the state experienced record temperatures prompting Cal/OSHA to conduct targeted inspections of employers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor industries. […]
Newsom thanks Californians for conserving energy; rolling blackouts avoided for 2nd straight day
Gov. Newsom expressed gratitude to California's 40 million residents after the state's independent system operator did not institute rolling blackouts.
historynet.com
Wyatt Earp’s Last Showdown
Wyatt Berry Stapp Earp stood toe to toe with Stafford Wallace Austin, court-appointed receiver of the bankrupt California Trona Co. The date was Oct. 23, 1910, and Earp, the “Lion of Tombstone,” had been reduced to working as a hired gun for a spurious survey party in southern California’s desolate Searles Valley. Though 62 and gray-haired, he retained the raw-boned, physically intimidating presence of his younger days in Arizona Territory. “What are you doing in this camp?” Earp demanded.
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Zonehaven, CAL FIRE and NIXLE: Websites you can use for wildfire information
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wildfires can be fast-moving dangers that leave residents with little to no time to leave their homes if evacuations are ordered. Knowing if you need to evacuate or if it’s advised for you to evacuate is important in those situations. So, where can you check for information during developing situations? One site […]
California Demands Everyone Drive Electric Vehicles, but Can't Even Keep the Lights on
One of the mainstays of California's state government is the obvious disconnect between its leaders' highfalutin' rhetoric and the real-world results we see here on our streets. The state promises to lead the world in combatting climate change, fighting homelessness, ending income inequality, promoting economic innovation, and you name it.
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley joins state officials in announcing criminal plea agreements and fines related to Orange County Oil Spill
Orange County Supervisor Foley joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, State Senator Dave Min, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a press conference announcing the filing of charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline for their role in the Huntington Beach Oil Spill in 2021. Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, resulting in $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and Orange County.
