coingeek.com

Australia police form digital asset unit amid rising ‘crypto’ money laundering cases

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has set up a new unit dedicated to cracking down on digital asset-related crime. The AFP has been cracking down on digital asset money laundering and other related crimes for years now. However, these activities have not been coordinated by one unit, which would make them more efficient, AFP’s criminal asset confiscation command Stefan Jerga told the Australian Financial Review.
coingeek.com

Crypto Policy Symposium 2022 closes with warning against marketing doublespeak

“The crypto world isn’t about software engineering: it’s about financial engineering,” said Alex Sobel, Member of Parliament in the U.K., in his keynote to kick off day two of the Crypto Policy Symposium. After an opening day filled with insight, analysis, and anxiety about how the financial...
cryptopotato.com

Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology

This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
investing.com

Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
cryptonewsz.com

Kittynomica Overtakes Shiba Inu and Near Protocol in Popularity As It Seeks to Catalyze the DeFi ecosystem, One Innovation At A Time

DeFi is the latest buzzword in the world financial services ecosystem and catalyzes how investors approach personal finance. Based on blockchain technology, the key USP of DeFi protocols is the way they eliminate third-party institutions’ roles like brokerage firms or central banks. What follows is an investment mechanism where the investor has greater control over the wealth generation and returns process.
kitco.com

Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
cryptonewsz.com

Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World

The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
coingeek.com

Coinbase funding Tornado Cash users’ lawsuit against US Treasury Department

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly funding a lawsuit by a group of Tornado Cash users and its own employees against the U.S. Treasury Department. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Ethereum-based “coin mixer” a few weeks ago, locking out U.S. users and banning addresses that used the service.
nationalinterest.org

Reimagining Industrial Policy for a Technological Cold War

A market-driven approach to developing critical technologies, coupled with the government’s halting steps toward re-engaging in industrial policy, can tip the scale back in America’s favor. Last month, the United States passed the CHIPS and Science Act, one of the first pieces of national industrial policy—government planning and...
Tyler Mc.

The Basics of PRISM - The Program Spying On Average Citizens Through Companies

PRISM is a program that is used by the United States government to digitally spy on its citizens in the name of national security. Still, many people now do not know even the basic details of how this particular system works and what methods are used for the collection of citizen data. According to some of the documents from the National Securit Agency (or NSA for short) obtained by The Guardian and other news outlets from whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, people are now able to have a better understanding of how Prism works as long as they are willing to do a little bit of digging.
Debunking the Interoperability Myth Powered by NFTs

The idea of having an inter-functional, interconnected, and interoperable network has been flaunted a lot within the Web3 ecosystem. This popular rhetoric (mainly spread by the crypto folk) started to invade the internet, promoting concepts such as the “transferability of value outside of a (game) ecosystem”, the ability to purchase an asset in an ecosystem, that can later be used in another one, and driving community empowerment (not sure in which ways).
