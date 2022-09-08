Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Australia police form digital asset unit amid rising ‘crypto’ money laundering cases
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has set up a new unit dedicated to cracking down on digital asset-related crime. The AFP has been cracking down on digital asset money laundering and other related crimes for years now. However, these activities have not been coordinated by one unit, which would make them more efficient, AFP’s criminal asset confiscation command Stefan Jerga told the Australian Financial Review.
coingeek.com
Crypto Policy Symposium 2022 closes with warning against marketing doublespeak
“The crypto world isn’t about software engineering: it’s about financial engineering,” said Alex Sobel, Member of Parliament in the U.K., in his keynote to kick off day two of the Crypto Policy Symposium. After an opening day filled with insight, analysis, and anxiety about how the financial...
cryptopotato.com
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology
This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
coingeek.com
Myanmar’s exiled government turns to digital currencies as last resort against ruling junta
Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) has sent a passionate appeal to the United States Federal Reserve to assent to their request to use frozen funds in the U.S. as reserves for a new digital currency. The NUG was overthrown in a coup back in 2021, with a large chunk of members fleeing abroad.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
cryptonewsz.com
Kittynomica Overtakes Shiba Inu and Near Protocol in Popularity As It Seeks to Catalyze the DeFi ecosystem, One Innovation At A Time
DeFi is the latest buzzword in the world financial services ecosystem and catalyzes how investors approach personal finance. Based on blockchain technology, the key USP of DeFi protocols is the way they eliminate third-party institutions’ roles like brokerage firms or central banks. What follows is an investment mechanism where the investor has greater control over the wealth generation and returns process.
kitco.com
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
cryptonewsz.com
Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
coingeek.com
Coinbase funding Tornado Cash users’ lawsuit against US Treasury Department
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly funding a lawsuit by a group of Tornado Cash users and its own employees against the U.S. Treasury Department. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Ethereum-based “coin mixer” a few weeks ago, locking out U.S. users and banning addresses that used the service.
nationalinterest.org
Reimagining Industrial Policy for a Technological Cold War
A market-driven approach to developing critical technologies, coupled with the government’s halting steps toward re-engaging in industrial policy, can tip the scale back in America’s favor. Last month, the United States passed the CHIPS and Science Act, one of the first pieces of national industrial policy—government planning and...
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Here’s what we know so far. Between June to July, several ex-employees of Egyptian startups, including Capiter, wrote posts about layoffs at their respective companies even though the employers never addressed them publicly. Other companies include OPay Egypt, elmenus, ExpandCart and Brimore. Some sources told TechCrunch that Capiter had...
The Basics of PRISM - The Program Spying On Average Citizens Through Companies
PRISM is a program that is used by the United States government to digitally spy on its citizens in the name of national security. Still, many people now do not know even the basic details of how this particular system works and what methods are used for the collection of citizen data. According to some of the documents from the National Securit Agency (or NSA for short) obtained by The Guardian and other news outlets from whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, people are now able to have a better understanding of how Prism works as long as they are willing to do a little bit of digging.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
Debunking the Interoperability Myth Powered by NFTs
The idea of having an inter-functional, interconnected, and interoperable network has been flaunted a lot within the Web3 ecosystem. This popular rhetoric (mainly spread by the crypto folk) started to invade the internet, promoting concepts such as the “transferability of value outside of a (game) ecosystem”, the ability to purchase an asset in an ecosystem, that can later be used in another one, and driving community empowerment (not sure in which ways).
forkast.news
Crypto influencer collects, then returns, US$100K from investors in fake scheme
Crypto influencer Fatman Terra pitched his own fake investment scheme on Twitter — and found willing investors instantly — in an attempt to educate people about scams in the industry. Fast facts. “In two hours, I received over one hundred DMs,” he said on Twitter, saying that 99%...
TechCrunch
Regulators appear to be growing increasingly wary of banks and fintech startups getting too cozy
At the end of last week, venture-backed robo-adviser Wealthfront snuck in an announcement that the deal in which it was to be acquired by Swiss banking giant UBS for $1.4 billion was scrapped. Instead, as TC+ editor Alex Wilhelm reported, UBS “invested $69.7 million in the company at a valuation that Wealthfront described as $1.4 billion.”
