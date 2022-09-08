Read full article on original website
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Watch Moving 9/11 Budweiser Commercial That Only Aired Once
Budweiser created a moving commercial after the September 11th attacks but it only aired once. Anheuser Busch paid to only run the commercial during the 2002 Super Bowl. The company didn't want to benefit financially from the commercial - they just wanted to acknowledge the tragic event. Before the shooting...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
wamc.org
Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses
Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
USA Cut Days After 9/11 Continues to Grow in New York Field Over 20 Years Later
A symbol that remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and honors how our country came together after the terror attacks continue to grow in a field in New York more than 20 years later. Gary and Darlene Cronk created the patriotic tribute, cutting U-S-A into their farmland days...
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
thezoereport.com
Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.
The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
When will fall foliage peak in New York? Check out this interactive map.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After parts of the United States saw drought-like summer days, many forecasters are predicting that there could be shorter, less vibrant foliage this season, according to a recent report. While locations throughout New England and Upstate New York could still show “spectacular” colors this season, it...
marketplace.org
New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes
The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
FOOD NEWS: Mexican Place Makes it Into Michelin, Bagel Place Expands, Italian Place Replaces Italian Place
Covacha, the Mexican restaurant which Cristina Castañeda opened in 2021 to replace her former longstanding eatery, Cafe Frida, has just been added to the Michelin Guide, Patch first reported. Located at 368 Columbus Ave between 77th and 78th streets, Covacha is one of 30 NYC restaurants to recently be added to the guide. “The tequila selection is a perfect companion to the Jalisco cooking,” the guide states of Covacha. “It’s not your typical Mexican menu: think of everything from delicious and messy shrimp ajillo with hollandaise to torta ahogadas with birote salado, pork and oregano-spiked tomato sauce.”
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York City has plenty of water
How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant
Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
You Need To Do This To Win The Lottery In New York
Let's be honest, you have had the dream of what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Maybe you would buy a big house, pay off all your debt, move to a private island, or get that cool car you have had your eye on. Well, the odds...
theaviationgeekclub.com
The emotional story of Massachusetts Air National Guard’s F-15 Eagle pilots who became the first military response to 9/11 attacks on New York
While reports were still coming in alerting of the hijackings, amidst the initial chaos and confusion, the Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15 Eagle fighter jets were the nation’s first military response to New York on that horrific day. Sgt. Alfred Tripolone recalls on Massachusetts National Guard Facebook page how...
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
