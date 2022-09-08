With enough money, it’s possible to do almost anything in Dubai—and now you can add another to the list—walking on the moon, or very least booking a luxe room there. This week, Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts announced plans to construct a $5 billion resort that resembles Earth’s orbital cousin. The project is meant to help visitors who don’t have connections to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk experience space tourism. The area around the resort’s lunar surface, dubbed the “lunar colony”, is designed to evoke the sensation of being on (or at least very close to) the surface of the...

