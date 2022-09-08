Read full article on original website
Related
What the Queen meant to India and Pakistan: ‘A symbol of continuity in a churning ocean of change’
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 on Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland after 70 years as head of state.While millions mourned and tributes poured in from world leaders, there were mixed reactions to her death across former British colonies such as India and Pakistan in South Asia. With her ascension to the throne in 1953, Elizabeth II became the monarch of over a dozen nations. Her seven-decade-long reign spanned a time of important transitions not only in Britain but throughout the Commonwealth.Known as the jewel in the crown of the British empire, India became an...
Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions
Engineers breached Pakistan's biggest freshwater lake to drain water threatening nearby towns, officials said Monday, as heavy rain poured misery on millions affected by the country's worst floods in history. Sindh province Information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told AFP Monday that engineers had to cut a channel into Lake Manchar to drain water that was threatening the towns of Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad, with a combined population of nearly half a million.
I spent a night partying in Bangkok, the world's nightlife capital. The party ended at 2 a.m., but the night was as memorable as ever.
I kept hearing about a Bangkok club called Route66. Friends told me the vibe at the club is "insane," and someone described it as nightlife "on acid."
Dubai Is Building a Gigantic $5 Billion Moon-Shaped Mega-Resort, Because of Course
With enough money, it’s possible to do almost anything in Dubai—and now you can add another to the list—walking on the moon, or very least booking a luxe room there. This week, Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts announced plans to construct a $5 billion resort that resembles Earth’s orbital cousin. The project is meant to help visitors who don’t have connections to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk experience space tourism. The area around the resort’s lunar surface, dubbed the “lunar colony”, is designed to evoke the sensation of being on (or at least very close to) the surface of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pakistan UNESCO site Moenjodaro badly damaged by flooding
One of the world's oldest preserved human settlements has been significantly damaged by torrential rain in Pakistan as the country battles the worst floods in its history.
ASIA・
CNBC
Indian and Chinese troops disengage from western Himalayan area
Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, both sides said, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties. The disengagement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra...
Apple Insider
India's largest conglomerate wants a piece of iPhone assembly
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Multinational conglomerate Tata is in talks withiPhone assembler Wistron, and aims to partner with the Apple supplier in India.
Harper's Bazaar
Meet Alia Bhatt: Indian cinema’s secret weapon
If you don’t yet know the name Alia Bhatt, you will soon. The British-Indian actress is a megastar of Indian cinema, famed for her versatility and an impressive career spanning intelligent indies and lavish, commercial movies. Now, she has set her sights on Hollywood, starring, later this year, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s big budget answer to the lack of female-led spy movie franchises; Heart of Stone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
Indian and Chinese soldiers began pulling back from one of the key friction points on their disputed border on Thursday as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India’s defense ministry said."The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the ministry said in a statement.The disengagement followed a 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July, it said.There was no...
Another Nail in the Coffin? India Textile Giant at Critical Crossroad
For the National Textile Corporation (NTC), Covid-19 only exacerbated issues plaguing the money-losing garment-sector business, industry analysts say. The government-owned organization had taken over more than 119 textile mills since the 1970s, though it now runs just 23 after dozens of shutdowns. Worker unions contest recent rumors that NTC is on the brink of collapse. With more than 7,000 workers on their rolls, union leaders in Mumbai’s NTC-owned mills said they hope to preserve their jobs as long as possible despite little sign that the government would salvage the ailing corporation. Though NTC controls hundreds of millions of rupees’ worth of land across...
Comments / 0