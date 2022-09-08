China says Biden decision on tariffs hurts U.S. companies, consumers

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday U.S. moves on tariffs would hurt U.S. companies and consumers, in response to reports that President Joe Biden was holding back on a decision to scrap Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports.

Supply constraints delaying U.S. solar sector's boom from new climate law -market report, article with image

Business ·

September 8, 2022 · 4:15 AM UTC

U.S. solar energy project developers will struggle to access equipment supplies for at least the next year, delaying their ability to tap generous new subsidies, because panel imports are being stalled by a new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region over forced-labor concerns, according to a report published on Thursday.