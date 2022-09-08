ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China says Biden decision on tariffs hurts U.S. companies, consumers

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUvM8_0hmgMZsr00

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday U.S. moves on tariffs would hurt U.S. companies and consumers, in response to reports that President Joe Biden was holding back on a decision to scrap Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports.

Supply constraints delaying U.S. solar sector's boom from new climate law -market report, article with image

Business ·

September 8, 2022 · 4:15 AM UTC

U.S. solar energy project developers will struggle to access equipment supplies for at least the next year, delaying their ability to tap generous new subsidies, because panel imports are being stalled by a new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region over forced-labor concerns, according to a report published on Thursday.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Companies#Tariffs#Beijing#Commerce Ministry#Chinese
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

586K+
Followers
353K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy