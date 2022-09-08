Read full article on original website
Purpose beyond profit: How brands can benefit consumer well-being
Researchers from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University have published a new paper in the Journal of Consumer Psychology that offers fresh insights into "brand purpose" and its potential benefits to consumers. The article, "Conceptualizing brand purpose and...
Researchers propose novel method to enhance electrocatalytic conversion of carbon dioxide
A research team led by Profs. Chen Wei and Wei Wei from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a novel method that enables efficient CO2 electroreduction to CO by virtue of low-coordination chloride ion adsorption on a silver hollow fiber electrode. The results...
Researchers find source of gamma rays in small neighboring galaxy
Through giant lobes of gamma radiation, an international team of researchers have found a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but whose emissions are more likely the result of millisecond pulsars blasting out cosmic particles, reports a new study in Nature Astronomy. The center of...
A breakthrough discovery in carbon capture conversion for ethylene production
A team of researchers led by Meenesh Singh at University of Illinois Chicago has discovered a way to convert 100% of carbon dioxide captured from industrial exhaust into ethylene, a key building block for plastic products. Their findings are published in Cell Reports Physical Science. While researchers have been exploring...
Three ways the fossil fuel industry failed women, and how clean energy can learn from its mistakes
A crucial outcome of Australia's jobs summit last week was the commitment to review programs aimed at boosting the number of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Energy is a particularly male-dominated STEM industry, with clean energy on the brink of massive expansion. However, to ensure the...
Machine learning model can evaluate the effectiveness of management strategies for wildfire prevention
Wildfires are a growing threat in a world shaped by climate change. Now, researchers at Aalto University have developed a neural network model that can accurately predict the occurrence of fires in peatlands. They used the new model to assess the effect of different strategies for managing fire risk and identified a suite of interventions that would reduce fire incidence by 50–76%.
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Researchers suggest novel way to generate a light source made from entangled photons
Entanglement is a strange phenomenon in quantum physics where two particles are inherently connected to each other no matter the distance between them. When one is measured, the other measurement is instantly a given. Researchers from Purdue University have proposed a novel, unconventional approach to generate a special light source made up of entangled photons. On Sept. 6, 2022, they published their findings in Physical Review Research.
Anti-correlated plasma and THz pulse generation during two-color laser filamentation in air
The strong terahertz (THz) waves generated by femtosecond laser pulse induced gas plasma have drawn extensive attention owing to the ultra-wide spectral bandwidth, the high electric field strength, and no material damage threshold. However, the abundant and multi-dimensional cross-scale light-matter interactions during filamentation intertwine, interact and restrict mutually, which not only puts the physical mechanism of THz radiation under debate, but also limits the optimization techniques of THz wave generation.
Building scaffolds using exotic elements: Research team succeeds in creating novel metal-organic frameworks
After their discovery 25 years ago, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) quickly gained the aura of a "miracle material" due to their particular properties: their large inner surfaces and tuneable pore sizes facilitate improved applications, for example, in materials separation and gas storage. While previous representatives were mainly based on transition metals...
3D nanoprinting using semiconductor quantum dots to create optoelectrical materials
A team of researchers from Tsinghua University, working with a colleague from Jilin University, has developed a new 3D nanoprinting technique that uses semiconducting quantum dots. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their new technique and provides examples of resulting 3D objects. Jia-Ahn Pan and Dmitri Talapin with the University of Chicago provide a Perspective piece in the same journal issue regarding more versatile 3D printing devices and the work done by the team on this new effort.
First discovery of microplastics from water trapped on plant leaves
Although they have not been around for long, microplastics have found their way to almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Recently, a team of researchers found, for the first time, microplastics in water trapped in plant leaf axils.
Swapping meat for seafood could improve nutrition and reduce emissions
Sustainable seafood could provide more nutrition to people than beef, pork and chicken, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reports an article published online in Communications Earth & Environment. The findings suggest that policies to promote seafood in diets as a substitute for other animal protein could improve future food security and help address climate change.
Not just a backup—the dual specificity of UBA6
Researchers at the Rudolf Virchow Center of the University of Würzburg have unveiled the crystal structures of UBA6 in complex with either ATP or the ubiquitin-like protein FAT10. These results provide the foundation to study the individual roles of UBA6 towards the attachment of either ubiquitin or FAT10 to target proteins and the downstream cellular pathways with possible implications for the etiology of certain tumors. This study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
Optofluidic force induction allows for real-time nanoparticle characterization
A team of researchers at Brave Analytics GmbH, working with a colleague from the Gottfried Schatz Research Center and another from the Institute of Physics, all in Austria, has developed a device that is capable of conducting real-time nanoparticle characterization. The group published their work in the journal Physical Review Applied.
Tropical rainforests show phosphorus key to understanding world's ecosystems
A new international study led by Western Sydney University researchers has quantified phosphorus constraints to photosynthesis in tropical forests, highlighting how accounting for this constraint can improve the world's climate. Tropical forests have an important role in the carbon cycle, absorbing more carbon from the atmosphere than any other ecosystem,...
Ammonia: 'A trump card for the energy transition process'
During his internship as a Chemical Technology student at Danish company Haldor Topsøe, UT Ph.D. researcher Kevin Rouwenhorst realized the many opportunities offered by ammonia. At the moment, it is principally used to manufacture artificial fertilizer and therefore has a bad name. But ammonia is also one of seven chemicals that form the basis of all chemical products, and it helps to feed around 50% of the world's population.
