Michelle Obama appears to shade Trump: "once our time's up, we move on"

Barack and Michelle Obama were back in the White House on Wednesday as their official portraits but the former first lady wasn't dishing out pleasantries to everyone - mostly the last inhabitant of the White House.

The unveiling of the Obama's official White House portraits had been delayed due to Donald Trump's obstruction of the even while he was in power. Of course, he is no longer president and Joe Biden isn't gonna stand in the way of his pal Obama having his painting hung in the hallowed White House halls.

That being said this ceremony proved to be the perfect moment for Michelle Obama to take a thinly veiled swipe at Trump and his desperate attempts to cling on to power or in many ways, still act like he is president .

Obama said: "You see, the people that make their voices heard with their vote. We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

"Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here. And, once our time is up, we move on. And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits."

Many onlookers have interpreted Obama's words as being a jab at Trump who has protested his loss to Biden in the 2020 election ever since it was confirmed.

Trump has long claimed that he won the 2020 election outright and that Biden was only declared the winner via voter fraud, despite there being literally no evidence of the latter. He's claims saw his tweets censored before he was eventually banned from Twitter and every other major social media platform following the January 6th riots at the Capitol.

