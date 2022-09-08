ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia football is the best team in the country

Georgia football beat Samford 33-0 and produced the best victory of the week among the rest of the top 10. After watching the Dawgs’ game, it’s clear who the No.1 team in the country is, and it isn’t the Alabama Crimson Tide. Week 2 was one of...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA says ticketing problem resolved ahead of home opener

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE 2: UGA says the ticketing issue has been resolved:. UPDATE: Georgia Tech is reporting the same issue (though their game is not until 7 p.m.). They said the ticketing company, Paciolan, is "experiencing nationwide issues with their platforms, which is not allowing some ticket-holders to access their tickets at this time."
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

2024 QB Target To Visit Athens, Talks Interest in Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - After missing on 5-star QB Arch Manning to Texas, there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs decide not to take a signal-caller in the 2023 class. That means they’ll likely take two in the 2024 class, and one QB target confirmed with Dawg...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Perdue
FanSided

Georgia football: Three Dawgs that will impress against Samford

Georgia football will look to continue its winning ways Saturday against Samford following its impressive 49-3 opening weekend victory. Samford will be making its second trip to Athens in the Kirby Smart era, and Georgia should be able to see major contributions from reserves once the game is in hand.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks

Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Experiencing Ticket Issues Ahead of Kickoff

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. ATHENS- Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are about to kick off at home against Samford, but not without a couple of obstacles. Georgia’s athletic department tweeted that they are experiencing issues with their ticket provider, and some fans might not...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#The Fourth Estate
CBS 46

UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Sports
bulldawgillustrated.com

Dawgs preparing for Samford like they would the national championship

It’s been over 20 years since they last worked together, but everything’s about to come full circle as Coach Smart and his team will face off against Coach Chris Hatcher and the Samford Bulldogs for the second time in Smart’s tenure at Georgia. In 2000, Hatcher offered Smart his first coaching job as the Valdosta Blazer’s secondary coach. And now the two teams will face off with the Dawgs being reigning national champions. There’s been a lot that’s happened since Smart’s days in Valdosta, but one thing that’s remained the same is the standard to which the Bulldogs prepare.
HOMEWOOD, AL
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jackson County falls in nailbiter to Mountain View

HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy