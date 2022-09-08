It’s been over 20 years since they last worked together, but everything’s about to come full circle as Coach Smart and his team will face off against Coach Chris Hatcher and the Samford Bulldogs for the second time in Smart’s tenure at Georgia. In 2000, Hatcher offered Smart his first coaching job as the Valdosta Blazer’s secondary coach. And now the two teams will face off with the Dawgs being reigning national champions. There’s been a lot that’s happened since Smart’s days in Valdosta, but one thing that’s remained the same is the standard to which the Bulldogs prepare.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO