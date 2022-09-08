ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Good Nurse’ Toronto Review: Jessica Chastain And Eddie Redmayne Superb In Real Life Stunner

First a little warning. I had the good fortune to see The Good Nurse knowing absolutely nothing about it except it was a Netflix movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. I had no idea which one was even ‘the good nurse’ of the title, and I was not familiar with the book it is based on, or even the fact it is actually a true story. For all I knew it was like a female version of Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor. Netflix set up a screening for me at a local screening room. I sat by myself...
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Lead a Soulful and Devastating True-Crime Drama

During a career of 16 years that spanned numerous East Coast hospitals since the late ‘80s, real-life nurse Charles Cullen confessed to murdering at least 29 patients with a fatal cocktail of drugs he dripped into his victims’ bloodstream. That figure was only his confirmed body count, however. As a title card suggests at the end of Tobias Lindholm’s shrewd and absorbing drama “The Good Nurse” — a Netflix original that just premiered at Toronto — the real number of his victims was predicted to be as high as a blood-curdling 400. Hopping from one job to the next, the...
