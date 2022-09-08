Read full article on original website
Related
Dad Praised for Telling New Wife She Comes Second to His Daughter: 'Insult'
The father admitted that the comment left his wife upset and crying after an argument with his 14-year-old daughter.
Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
‘The Good Nurse’ Toronto Review: Jessica Chastain And Eddie Redmayne Superb In Real Life Stunner
First a little warning. I had the good fortune to see The Good Nurse knowing absolutely nothing about it except it was a Netflix movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. I had no idea which one was even ‘the good nurse’ of the title, and I was not familiar with the book it is based on, or even the fact it is actually a true story. For all I knew it was like a female version of Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor. Netflix set up a screening for me at a local screening room. I sat by myself...
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Lead a Soulful and Devastating True-Crime Drama
During a career of 16 years that spanned numerous East Coast hospitals since the late ‘80s, real-life nurse Charles Cullen confessed to murdering at least 29 patients with a fatal cocktail of drugs he dripped into his victims’ bloodstream. That figure was only his confirmed body count, however. As a title card suggests at the end of Tobias Lindholm’s shrewd and absorbing drama “The Good Nurse” — a Netflix original that just premiered at Toronto — the real number of his victims was predicted to be as high as a blood-curdling 400. Hopping from one job to the next, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
"What did we do to deserve this amazing dog?" asked Iris' owner.
PETS・
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
"He's supposed to do what's best for the child, not what makes him feel better," one user wrote.
'Sister Wives' Season 17: Why Did Christine and Kody Brown Split?
Season 17 of "Sister Wives" is set to follow the fallout from Christine Brown's split from husband Kody, following the announcement of their separation in 2021.
Single Dad Slammed for Complaints Over Good-Natured Nanny: 'Just Shut Up'
"Idk what you're even complaining about," one commenter quipped. "This woman is literally Mary Poppins."
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Step-Mom Is Causing Drama In My Family—What Should I Do?
"She drunk calls us telling us to stop calling my dad and she won't allow him to make my daughter the executor of his will."
Wordle #449 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, September 11 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek is on hand to help you solve the daily puzzle game.
Britney Spears Changes Instagram Bio Name, Fueling Fan Speculation
The singer's recent mentions of the number 8 has fans offering up their own theories.
Why Fans Think 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Has Split From Kody
"Sister Wives" stars Kody and Meri Brown have said they are "not a couple" despite remaining in their plural marriage.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
960M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0