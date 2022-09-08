Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear and anxiety
First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress
When does COVID become long COVID? And what's happening in the body when symptoms persist?
As the COVID pandemic nears 1,000 days in Australia, we're well-versed in recognizing the cough, fever and fatigue that characterize the infection. Almost 50% of Australians have now had COVID. Most of us will recover well, but some will experience lingering or new symptoms for extended periods. As we ride...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
MedicalXpress
How we misunderstand anxiety and miss out on its benefits
When you or a loved one feels anxious, how do you respond?. According to professor Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, this is the key moment when many of us make a mistake. Uncomfortable with the pangs of tension—or with seeing our kids uneasy—we hurry up and do whatever we can to make those feelings go away. We might provide reassurances about the future, pick up a smartphone, or tell ourselves there's nothing to be worried about.
MedicalXpress
Gut microbes may lead to therapies for mental illness, study reports
The role of the microbiome in intestinal and systemic health has garnered close attention among researchers for many years. Now evidence is mounting that this collection of microorganisms in the human gut can also impact a person's neurological and emotional health, according to a recent perspective article in Science by a UT Southwestern researcher.
MedicalXpress
Walking in a crowd: Biological motion induces contextual attraction effect
Human perception is not always a faithful representation of the physical world, as it can be significantly biased by the surrounding context. For example, the orientation of a vertical grating is perceived away from that of the surrounding gratings, and a sofa embedded in a living-room setting is easier to identify than the same sofa in an African plains background. The contextual effect, although taking into consideration the low-level physical properties or the semantic association between objects, has so far been rarely explored in the social domain.
MedicalXpress
Surgical options to treat brachial plexus injuries
Severe damage to the brachial plexus—the group of nerves that control the movements of your hands, arms and wrists—can leave your entire hand and arm paralyzed. While sports injuries, cancer and radiation therapy are risk factors for damage to the brachial plexus, motorcycle accidents account for nearly 70% of injuries that may need surgical intervention.
MedicalXpress
Blocking FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, protects mice from cancer-induced cachexia
The severe muscle atrophy and weakness commonly associated with cancer growth (i.e., cachexia) can be prevented simply by being deprived of FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine have found. When cancer patients develop cachexia, their bodies waste away. Cachexia is...
MedicalXpress
Motivation-pleasure and expression are two latent factors underlying negative symptoms of schizophrenia patients
Negative symptoms such as reduced ability to experience of pleasure, lack of motivation and diminished ability to express emotional responses for relevant social interaction are strongly correlated with clinical and functional outcomes of schizophrenia. However, these symptoms usually respond poorly to conventional treatment. It is still not clearly known for the origins, mechanisms and factor structure of negative symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Faulty neurotransmitter causes weak, overactive bladder in mice
Urinating more frequently and in lower volumes can be a sign of overactive bladder, according to physiologists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Researchers investigated how the smooth muscle in the bladder of mice senses and responds to mechanical forces as it fills with urine, then expels it rapidly several times a day. Additionally, researchers uncovered shorter intervals between voids and much less pressure generated by the bladder to expel urine made the bladder appear weaker.
MedicalXpress
Sweeteners may be linked to heart disease risk, study suggests
A large study suggested Thursday that artificial sweetener could be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, however experts urged caution about the findings. Sweeteners are consumed by millions every day in products like diet soda, partly as a way to avoid weight gain from sugar—but the healthiness of these substitutes has long been a matter of controversy.
MedicalXpress
Improving body positivity during and after pregnancy could lead to healthier mothers and children
Pregnancy is often thought of as a time of excitement and anticipation. But for some pregnant and postpartum individuals, the normal physical changes that occur with pregnancy can increase the risk of body dissatisfaction. Defined as a negative subjective view of one's body size or shape, body dissatisfaction can increase...
MedicalXpress
Study finds antibiotics may make melanoma worse, by depleting the gut microbiome
The use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in mice with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, accelerated their metastatic bone growth, likely because the drugs depleted the mice's intestinal flora and weakened their immune response, according to a new study by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta. The findings underscore...
MedicalXpress
Novel bihormonal artificial pancreas beneficial after pancreatectomy
Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery. Charlotte L. van Veldhuisen, M.D., from the University...
MedicalXpress
Front-loading calories early in the day reduces hunger but does not affect weight loss
There's the old saying in dieting that one must "breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper," based on the belief that consuming the bulk of daily calories in the morning optimizes weight loss by burning calories more efficiently and quickly. But according to a new study publishing September 9 in Cell Metabolism, whether a person eats their largest meal early or late in the day does not affect the way their body metabolizes calories. However, people who ate their largest meal in the morning did report feeling less hungry later in the day, which could foster easier weight loss in the real world.
MedicalXpress
Adolescents face risk of depressive symptoms immediately following a concussion
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have shown that adolescents reported elevated depressive symptoms in the period immediately following a concussion. The findings, which were recently published online in the journal Sports Health, underscore the need for more comprehensive screening when caring for adolescents who suffer a concussion.
MedicalXpress
T cells that 'nibble' tumors unwittingly help cancer evade the immune response
The immune system is equipped to respond not just to external invaders—think viruses, bacteria, and parasites—but also to internal threats, namely, cancer. Yet, frequently, malignancies overcome the immune system's defenses and evade detection. In a new study, researchers led by Serge Y. Fuchs of the School of Veterinary...
MedicalXpress
Novel pandemic strategies helped extroverts safely remain extroverted, and happier than introverts
The isolation and social restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic hit extroverts especially hard, but those same individuals high in extroversion developed novel strategies that helped them feel happier than those who didn't find alternatives to socializing, according to a new University at Buffalo study. The pandemic disrupted routine life...
MedicalXpress
Cost of living crisis: The health risks of not turning the heating on in winter
People in the U.K. might be tempted to keep their heating turned off to offset the large increases in energy bills this winter. A recent YouGov poll, revealed that 21% of respondents would not turn their heating on until at least November. Could the health of these people be endangered?
MedicalXpress
Tackling childhood obesity without the stigma
Parents of children struggling with their weight might feel like they're walking a tightrope: how can they help their kid manage their weight and health without negatively impacting their child's body image?. Obesity affects 1 in 5 children in the U.S., and it can take serious tolls on physical and...
