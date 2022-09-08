Read full article on original website
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MedicalXpress
Gut microbes may lead to therapies for mental illness, study reports
The role of the microbiome in intestinal and systemic health has garnered close attention among researchers for many years. Now evidence is mounting that this collection of microorganisms in the human gut can also impact a person's neurological and emotional health, according to a recent perspective article in Science by a UT Southwestern researcher.
MedicalXpress
Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear and anxiety
First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress
Breaking down proteins: How starving cancer cells switch food sources
Cancer cells often grow in environments that are low in nutrients, and they cope with this challenge by switching their metabolism to using proteins as alternative "food". Building on genetic screens, an international team of scientists could identify the protein LYSET as part of a pathway that allows cancer cells to make this switch. Their findings are now published in the journal Science.
MedicalXpress
Homicides and suicides linked to pregnancy often associated with mental health conditions, substance use disorder
Maternal mortality in the United States in on the rise. Scientists increasingly recognize that pregnancy-associated deaths—those due to conditions unrelated to the physiologic effects of pregnancy—are important and potentially preventable contributors to maternal mortality. Maternal deaths due to homicide and suicide are thought to represent a significant number of pregnancy-associated deaths, but have been under explored as an area of potential intervention.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer detection takes a step forward
A new type of technology can capture stray ovarian cancer cells from a simple blood test and successfully predict cancer in people who have a lesion or cyst in the pelvic region, according to a new study by a Wilmot Cancer Institute physician/scientist. Nearly 200 local people participated in the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
MedicalXpress
Motivation-pleasure and expression are two latent factors underlying negative symptoms of schizophrenia patients
Negative symptoms such as reduced ability to experience of pleasure, lack of motivation and diminished ability to express emotional responses for relevant social interaction are strongly correlated with clinical and functional outcomes of schizophrenia. However, these symptoms usually respond poorly to conventional treatment. It is still not clearly known for the origins, mechanisms and factor structure of negative symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Surgical options to treat brachial plexus injuries
Severe damage to the brachial plexus—the group of nerves that control the movements of your hands, arms and wrists—can leave your entire hand and arm paralyzed. While sports injuries, cancer and radiation therapy are risk factors for damage to the brachial plexus, motorcycle accidents account for nearly 70% of injuries that may need surgical intervention.
MedicalXpress
Blocking FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, protects mice from cancer-induced cachexia
The severe muscle atrophy and weakness commonly associated with cancer growth (i.e., cachexia) can be prevented simply by being deprived of FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine have found. When cancer patients develop cachexia, their bodies waste away. Cachexia is...
MedicalXpress
Walking in a crowd: Biological motion induces contextual attraction effect
Human perception is not always a faithful representation of the physical world, as it can be significantly biased by the surrounding context. For example, the orientation of a vertical grating is perceived away from that of the surrounding gratings, and a sofa embedded in a living-room setting is easier to identify than the same sofa in an African plains background. The contextual effect, although taking into consideration the low-level physical properties or the semantic association between objects, has so far been rarely explored in the social domain.
MedicalXpress
Bullies have increased risk for violent offenses, shows comprehensive study
Children who bullied others at the age of 8–9 have higher hazard for committing violent offenses by the age of 31. This was shown in a Finnish Nationwide Birth Cohort Study conducted at the Research Center for Child Psychiatry at the University of Turku, Finland. Boys and girls who...
MedicalXpress
Study finds antibiotics may make melanoma worse, by depleting the gut microbiome
The use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in mice with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, accelerated their metastatic bone growth, likely because the drugs depleted the mice's intestinal flora and weakened their immune response, according to a new study by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta. The findings underscore...
MedicalXpress
Malaria booster vaccine continues to meet WHO-specified 75% efficacy goal
Researchers from the University of Oxford and their partners have today reported new findings from their Phase 2b trial following the administration of a booster dose of the candidate malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M—which previously demonstrated high-level efficacy of 77% over the following 12 months in young west African children in 2021.
MedicalXpress
Novel bihormonal artificial pancreas beneficial after pancreatectomy
Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery. Charlotte L. van Veldhuisen, M.D., from the University...
MedicalXpress
Faulty neurotransmitter causes weak, overactive bladder in mice
Urinating more frequently and in lower volumes can be a sign of overactive bladder, according to physiologists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Researchers investigated how the smooth muscle in the bladder of mice senses and responds to mechanical forces as it fills with urine, then expels it rapidly several times a day. Additionally, researchers uncovered shorter intervals between voids and much less pressure generated by the bladder to expel urine made the bladder appear weaker.
MedicalXpress
T cells that 'nibble' tumors unwittingly help cancer evade the immune response
The immune system is equipped to respond not just to external invaders—think viruses, bacteria, and parasites—but also to internal threats, namely, cancer. Yet, frequently, malignancies overcome the immune system's defenses and evade detection. In a new study, researchers led by Serge Y. Fuchs of the School of Veterinary...
MedicalXpress
Where you live may impact how likely you are to take your blood pressure meds
People who live in large urban areas may be less likely to take prescribed medications for high blood pressure and less likely to have a primary care provider than those living in smaller rural communities, new research suggests. The findings also suggest there are regional differences, with those living in...
MedicalXpress
Sweeteners may be linked to heart disease risk, study suggests
A large study suggested Thursday that artificial sweetener could be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, however experts urged caution about the findings. Sweeteners are consumed by millions every day in products like diet soda, partly as a way to avoid weight gain from sugar—but the healthiness of these substitutes has long been a matter of controversy.
