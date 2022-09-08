Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
healio.com
Olaparib regimen extends survival for certain women with advanced ovarian cancer
Maintenance therapy with olaparib and bevacizumab extended survival for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer with homologous recombination deficiency, according to study results. The findings — presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress — showed benefit with the combination despite the fact a high percentage of patients in...
curetoday.com
Expert Breaks Down Immunotherapy Options in Kidney Cancer
In recent years, immunotherapy’s usage has expanded for the treatment of patients with kidney cancer. Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s immune system to find and attack cancer cells. In an interview with Cancer Horizons, Dr. Jeff Yorio, a medical oncologist at Texas Oncology, explained how immunotherapy is being used...
survivornet.com
How to Treat Earlier Stage Lung Cancer– Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Before Surgery Shows Major Impact
For people with earlier stage lung cancer that can potentially be taken out with surgery, the FDA has approved the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (brand name Opdivo) for use with chemotherapy prior to surgery. This is a new sequencing of treatment for lung caner patients for whom surgery is an option.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
cancernetwork.com
Blood Test Shows Promise for Detection of Cancer
Results from a blood-based multi-cancer detection test potentially indicated the presence of cancer. A blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test indicated potential cancers in 1.4% of individuals from an otherwise healthy cohort of 6621 participants aged 50 years or older. These positive signals led to a cancer diagnosis in 35 individuals using standard diagnostic tools, according to findings from the prospective PATHFINDER study (NCT04241796) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK. The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
cancerhealth.com
Targeting Inflammation Emerges as a Strategy for Treating Cancer
In 1863, a German pathologist observed white blood cells in cancerous tissues. White blood cells are part of the body’s inflammatory response, which is activated to fight invaders, such as pathogens, and heal damaged tissue. Based on his observation, the pathologist, Rudolf Virchow, proposed a new idea about the...
MedPage Today
Add-On Pembrolizumab Misses in Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer
PARIS -- Combining a PD-1 inhibitor with standard chemoradiotherapy (CRT) failed to significantly improve survival outcomes in unresectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, results of the phase III KEYNOTE-412 trial indicated. Median event-free survival (EFS) in the intent-to-treat population was not reached in the group receiving CRT...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link Folic Acid Supplements to Higher Rates of COVID-19 Infections, Mortality
Findings have implications for patients who take supplementary folate to prevent complications of other pharmacological therapies. Individuals in the United Kingdom taking folic acid were 1.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 2.6 times more likely to die from the disease, according to the results of a study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
targetedonc.com
CLDN6 CAR T-Cell Therapy Elicits Clinical Activity in Relapsed/Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors
The investigational carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 displayed clinical activity in combination with a CLDN6-encoding mRNA vaccine in patients with CLDN6-positive relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors. Clinical activity was displayed with the investigational carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6 (CLDN6)–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01, both as monotherapy and in...
TODAY.com
Aspartame, artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of stroke
A new study finds that adults who consume about two packets of artificial sweeteners, or aspartame, are at a higher risk of having a stroke. While those who consumed similar amounts of sucralose appeared to have a higher risk of coronary heart disease.Sept. 9, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Cell therapy improves progression-free survival in advanced melanoma, first phase 3 study shows
A novel treatment strategy with personalized cell therapy significantly improves progression-free survival compared to standard immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, according to ground-breaking results reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 from the phase 3 M14TIL trial. "This study shows for the first time in a randomized, controlled trial that...
MedicalXpress
First randomized phase 3 clinical trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer
The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) will present data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized phase 3 trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer. Patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma (RCC) were randomized in an open label design to surgery alone versus priming the immune system with nivolumab prior to full or partial removal of the kidney followed by additional nivolumab, an approach strongly supported by patient advocates. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival (RFS) between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non-clear cell subtypes, and was stopped early.
