ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDbqz_0hmgGKFI00

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Ahead of the Chuseok fall harvest holiday when millions of Koreans travel to their hometowns to celebrate with loved ones, Seoul on Thursday preposed talks with Pyongyang to solve the issue of families separated by their shared border.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se formally proposed talks to North Korea in a press briefing, saying South Korea hopes that both sides will meet in person as soon as possible to discuss humanitarian matters, including the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korea War.

"We need to use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures," he said. "The Government is ready to make every effort to alleviate the pain of division any time, anywhere, in any way possible."

According to statistics from the ministry, in August there were 43,746 Koreans separated from their families by the shared border that divides the Korean Peninsula.

The vast majority of them are in their 70s, 80s and 90s with fewer than 1,000 people under the age of 60.

The number also represents a drop of about 400 people who died in the interim month.

"There is not much time left," Kwon said. "The South and North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term 'separated families' disappears."

Since the first inter-Korea summit in 2000, the two Koreas have spastically held reunions for families separated by the war, with the last meeting being in 2018 at Mount Kumgang resort in North Korea.

Kwon said holding a "one-off reunion" involving a small number of people will not be satisfactory, though he did not elaborate on what Seoul has in mind.

"We will approach this dialogue with an open mind, and make sure to take into account the preferences of the North, including the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks in a positive manner," he said, adding that South Korea "strongly urges the North to respond to our request at the earliest possible date."

The proposal was announced ahead of Chuseok, an important holiday in both North and South Korea, where families congregate to honor their ancestors and celebrate the harvest season. The Korea Times reports that more than 30 million people are expected to travel during the four-day holiday that begins this year on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Pyongyang#North And South Korea#Koreans
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
International Business Times

'Conflict Mounting' Between Ukraine Army And Zelensky, Lukashenko Claims; President Refutes Statement

The Ukrainian army is allegedly in conflict with its own president as the war against Russia stretches into its seventh month, according to claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking in an open discussion for Belarusian schoolchildren and university students aired Thursday, Lukashenko suggested the conflict will hit its...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
445K+
Followers
64K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy