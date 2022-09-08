Effective: 2022-09-11 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: McDowell; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McDowell and southeastern Wyoming Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Welch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Welch, Pineville, Mullens, Gary, Northfork, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Maybeury and Herndon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO