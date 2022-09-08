Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 745 PM EDT this evening for portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Knox. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: McDowell; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McDowell and southeastern Wyoming Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Welch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Welch, Pineville, Mullens, Gary, Northfork, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Maybeury and Herndon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for McCreary, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: McCreary; Whitley FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCCREARY AND NORTHWESTERN WHITLEY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Comments / 0