Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Plus Costs Under $2 Right Now—Here’s How to Save Over 60% Before the Deal Ends Soon
If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can see why. Along with almost every Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movie ever released, Disney Plus also offers blockbuster...
CNET
Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in September 2022
September ushers in fall premiere season for traditional and cable networks, bringing new episodes of primetime TV shows and sports back to the screen. Whether you're a cord-cutter or not, it's likely your streaming plate will get a little fuller. Between The Rings of Power on Prime Video, House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hulu's lineup of network premieres it's a busy time, making the "keep" section of this month's list heftier.
IGN
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Free Online
Best sites to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return - Last updated on Sep 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return on this page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie Free Online
Best sites to watch Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie - Last updated on Sep 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Cardcaptor Sakura: The Movie on this page.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Morbius’ on Netflix, a Marvel/Sony Vampire Movie in Which Jared Leto Doesn’t Eat the Scenery
Sony/Marvel revved up its CGI compository for Morbius (now on Netflix), the Spider-Man villain spinoff starring Jared Leto as a science guy who whoopsies himself into a vampire during an ill-considered experiment – an occurrence that’s pretty much your average Tuesday in Spideyville, since the place is already populated with scientists who aw-dammited themselves into lizard guys and cyborg octopus-men. Since nothing associated with the capital-M Marvel word stands alone on its own narrative merits, this movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which includes two Venoms and upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies, but strangely, no...
Is ‘Barbarian’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you’ve ever been tempted to stay at an Airbnb with a strange man to save money, go ahead and watch Barbarian, a new horror movie in theaters this weekend. You’ll be cured of that temptation real quick. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell...
TVGuide.com
Where The Crawdads Sing Is Now Available To Stream At Home via Amazon Prime Video
Watch one of the hottest movies of the summer from the comfort of your own living room. If you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, Amazon Prime Video has you covered with the latest and greatest movies. Where The Crawdads Sing is available to stream at home via...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
CNET
'Nope' Won't Be Streaming for Weeks (and It's $3 in Theaters Today Only)
Nope, director Jordan Peele's latest movie, hit US theaters in July. But any fans who want to watch it at home should prepare to wait a while before it's available online to stream on a subscription service. Last year, an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies streamed online the same...
WWE・
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. At a gathering of mystery and true crime fans, Aurora Teagarden’s nephew, Phillip, is accused of murder when an unplanned onstage blackout during the play in which he is performing ends, revealing Phillip holding the bloody knife that has just killed one of the other performers. 12th installment in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (September 9)
It’s high fantasy season on streamers right now, with the likes of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power dominating most of the cultural conversation – but if swords and sandals aren’t your thing, this weekend's arrivals should provide some welcome respite. Leading the charge...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
ComicBook
Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious
Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
Brie Larson unveils first The Marvels footage at D23
"It was really nice to have a team," Larson said of filming the Captain Marvel sequel
Charlie Cox’s Daredevil gives She-Hulk some important advice in new trailer
Marvel has released an all-new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ahead of the Disney Plus show's fifth episode. In the trailer, Titania takes a shot at Jen by trademarking the name 'She-Hulk' before she even has a chance. Jen admits that even though she doesn't like the name, there are aspects of her superpowers that she actually does like – such as her flawless long hair, ability to drink as much as she wants without getting a hangover, and the fact that she can finally walk alone at night without the fear of being attacked.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special Free Online
Best sites to watch Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites:...
Comments / 0