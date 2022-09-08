Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022
Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
bitcoinist.com
6 Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022
Investing in new cryptocurrency projects can be a great strategy to help beat the market. However, it’s far easier said than done. Throughout this guide, we’ll be reviewing six of the best new cryptos on the market and discussing how to buy our top pick. Let’s begin.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Metaverse Crypto Projects to Buy in 2022
A report by Citi has predicted that the fledgling Metaverse economy could be worth $13 trillion by 2030. In the last few years, we have witnessed the growth of metaverse cryptos as they have provided high returns to investors. This guide will discuss the best metaverse crypto projects to buy...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Bitcoin, and Big Eyes – Three Crypto Tokens to Watch This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter has left a lot of investors scrambling to get more out of their portfolios. With the huge price slashes, crypto tokens have experienced, it is normal for investors to feel fear and uncertainty. As the crypto winter continues to affect token prices, investors are advised not to miss this opportunity to buy the dip. They should embrace the price discounts on token prices and load up on good projects that are currently trading below their value. Before purchasing any crypto tokens, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research into the projects to prevent the purchase of duds or poor projects. Fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics are three areas investors should investigate before allocating capital to any project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Metaverse Project Cardalonia Scores It’s First Exchange Listing, Set To Become The SandBox Of Cardano Blockchain
Cardalonia, a new metaverse project on the Cardano blockchain is poised to join the likes of well-known cryptocurrency projects Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) as one of the most sought after metaverse projects. Cardalonia, a Play to earn Metaverse project building on the Cardano blockchain has announced the listing of...
bitcoinist.com
Is Ethereum (ETH) a Good Investment? Chronoly.io (CRNO) Is a Safer Bet
Everyone’s talking about utility nowadays. After too many scams, pump-and-dumps, and useless tokens, investors are seeking the safest places to put their money by hunting for the best utility tokens. Some consider the answer to be right in front of everyone’s eyes: Ethereum (ETH). But there’s another token that,...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions
Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
bitcoinist.com
What Do We Know About Crypto Exchange FTX And Skybridge’s Recent Deal
Crypto exchange FTX’s venture arm has planned on buying a 30% stake in Skybridge Capital. Skybridge Capital is a hedge fund which was founded by Anthony Scaramucci. The amount for which the deal was closed has not been disclosed as of yet. As per reports, SkyBridge will be utilising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying The Bitcoin Dip
The big boss of Devere Group has confirmed that he is buying the Bitcoin dip in a blog post published this week, undeterred by the ongoing crypto bear market. Nigel Green, the chief executive officer of Devere Group – a financial advisory and asset management firm – explained why he is purchasing more of the world’s leading digital currency despite a market sell-off.
bitcoinist.com
How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana
Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
bitcoinist.com
Why Dogecoin Co-Creator Is Accusing Mark Cuban Of Scamming Investors
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has once again taken to the Internet to spew his disdain for the cryptocurrency industry. This time, he lashes out at Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. In an interview with Business Insider, the Adobe specialist stated that billionaire entrepreneur Cuban and other prominent investors...
bitcoinist.com
New Crypto Big Eyes Coin Set to Dethrone Tamadoge and Shiba Inu
Even though the concept of cryptocurrency is nothing short of innovative genius, one must admit that one of the most impressive types of coins has to be meme coins. While their existence stemmed from what many deemed a joke (hence the name ‘joke currency’), there is nothing remotely humorous about the level of success meme coins have acquired over time.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Rallies to $21,000 In Market Rally. Should You Invest?
The crypto market hit back on Friday as the Bitcoin price hit $21,000. In addition to Bitcoin, major currencies such as Cardano, Ethereum, Solana and even memecoin Dogecoin all recorded gains this week. Bitcoin Price Increases to $21,000. On Friday, BTC’s price managed to break past the hard resistance level...
bitcoinist.com
How Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Polygon are raking in massive profits
The cryptocurrency market has been going strong for years now, and the trend is only going to carry more people along. As there is an increase in the purchase and gained profits from cryptocurrency, it is essential to know which ones to purchase to maximize benefits. Cryptocurrency is a great...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Price Declining Before The Merge As Presale Standout The Hideaways Gains Traction
Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ is due anytime from September 10-19th, 2022 – and will go down as one of the most significant moments in crypto history. So, why is the Ethereum price doing so poorly?. Worse, if you staked your ETH before the merge, it can take up...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Experts Elevating Uniglo (GLO) Rating After Audit Passed. Now On Par With Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM)
If you’re in the crypto world, then you’ve probably heard of Uniglo. It’s a decentralized crypto project that’s been gaining much traction lately. And that’s for a good reason – Uniglo recently had its security audit conducted by Paladin, one of the most well-respected security firms in the space.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Has ‘A Plan’ For ESPN, Investor Daniel Loeb Eases Pressure To Spin Off Sports Network
Disney CEO Bob Chapek is opening up about ESPN as activist investor Daniel Loeb had been pressuring the company to spin off the sports network. “There’s a reason why we love ESPN,” Chapek told Deadline in an interview. He added, “There’s so many dimensions of sports and we’re passionate about it, and we have a plan.” Chapek’s comments came after Loeb suggested Disney spin off ESPN to take “pursue business initiatives that may be more difficult as part of Disney, such as sports betting.” Bob Chapek Details Disney’s Next Big Move, The 100th Anniversary, ESPN & Hulu’s Futures, & Bringing “Everything Together” The Disney CEO...
bitcoinist.com
More Bitcoin! MicroStrategy, Unfazed By Bear Market, Wants To Buy More Crypto
The price of Bitcoin gained momentum Saturday, rapidly rising more than 10% to barrel past the $21,000 level. Market sentiment has become more bullish as a result of MicroStrategy’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing to sell $500 million worth of MSTR shares in order to purchase additional Bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Long-Term Holder Selling Ramps Up
On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have just ramped up their selling as the binary CDD metric shoots up. Bitcoin Binary Coin Days Destroyed Has Observed A Surge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, long-term holders may be using the recent surge as an opportunity to distribute their coins.
bitcoinist.com
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. A new automaker is entering the world of NFTs. We can finally wrap up the NFT-centered saga in the Tarantino and Miramax dispute. These are just a couple of the biggest stories from the past week in the NFT landscape – let’s review these, and more, from the past seven days.
CARS・
Comments / 0