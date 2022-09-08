Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'
The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
India frees 11 men convicted of gang-raping pregnant Muslim woman
Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's widower, lawyers and politicians.
Stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery wanted after missing court appearance
An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 who investigators believe was murdered, after she failed to appear in court Thursday. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was due to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District in Manchester, New Hampshire,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing doctor and young mum, 36, is found dead after suddenly disappearing when she clocked off work from her GP clinic
A young mother has been found dead two days after she disappeared following her shift at a medical centre. Eza Lau, 36, who works as a GP, was last seen leaving the MyHealth centre in Top Ryde, in Sydney's north, in a black BMW on Sunday at 4pm. Her husband...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Retired doctor was beaten to death by his son who fled mental health unit... as family hits out at time it took to restart his treatment after he stopped taking medication
A retired doctor was beaten to death by his own son an hour after the paranoid schizophrenic escaped from a mental health unit. Daniel Harrison took a taxi to his parents’ country home before attacking father Kim in the kitchen. Dr Harrison, 68, an expert in pulmonary fibrosis, never...
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS・
Pregnant women held in Alabama jail for months to ‘protect foetuses’ after drug arrests
Several pregnant women in Alabama have been held in jail for months after being accused of using drugs during their pregnancies. Ashley Banks, 23, was arrested on 25 May with a small amount of cannabis and an unregistered firearm. She admitted to having smoked marijuana two days earlier, the same day that she found out that she was pregnant. In Etowah County, this meant that she was unable to post bail and leave until it was time for her trial. She wouldn’t be able to leave the jail unless she went to drug rehab, meaning she was left in...
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
I'm an American raising my child in Ireland. I don't want to move back to the US because I feel safer here.
The author shares how she's never had to pay for medical care for herself or her son, and that she doesn't have to worry about school shootings.
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
msn.com
Girl Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog: Officials
A 12-year-old girl in India has died after she contracted rabies from a dog bite, according to officials. The girl, known only as Abhirami, was bitten by a stray dog in August and died in a Kerala state hospital on Monday, September 5, according to the BBC. Rabies is endemic...
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
Warning to diabetics as more are being admitted to hospital with ‘non-traditional’ side effects
PEOPLE with diabetes are being admitted to hospital with non-traditional side effects, experts have warned. Some of the most common complications of the disease include heart attack, stroke and nerve damage leading to amputation. But a new major study found that among the top 10 reasons for hospital admission, only...
msn.com
Mother-of-two, 57, who thought she had 'long Covid', found dead in mental health clinic
A swimming teacher who believed she had Long Covid and was developing dementia was found dead in a mental health clinic on her birthday, an inquest heard. Sandra Kirk was found dead in the bathroom adjoining her Cygnet hospital room in Woking on August 2 last year. The mother-of-two's mental...
Comments / 0