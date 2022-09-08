ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
#Nursing Care#Hertfordshire#Uk#Nmc#Bbc News
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Health
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
The Independent

Pregnant women held in Alabama jail for months to ‘protect foetuses’ after drug arrests

Several pregnant women in Alabama have been held in jail for months after being accused of using drugs during their pregnancies. Ashley Banks, 23, was arrested on 25 May with a small amount of cannabis and an unregistered firearm. She admitted to having smoked marijuana two days earlier, the same day that she found out that she was pregnant. In Etowah County, this meant that she was unable to post bail and leave until it was time for her trial. She wouldn’t be able to leave the jail unless she went to drug rehab, meaning she was left in...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Independent

NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point

A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
HEALTH SERVICES
msn.com

Girl Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Stray Dog: Officials

A 12-year-old girl in India has died after she contracted rabies from a dog bite, according to officials. The girl, known only as Abhirami, was bitten by a stray dog in August and died in a Kerala state hospital on Monday, September 5, according to the BBC. Rabies is endemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES

