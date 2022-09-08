Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
IGN
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
IGN
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Black Adam Trailer Features the Justice Society of America and the First Look at Sabbac
The final trailer for Black Adam has been released and, alongside showcasing the power of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's DC anti-hero, it also gives us a new glimpse at the Justice Society of America and our first look at the villain Sabbac. Black Adam is set to be released in...
IGN
House of Darkness - Review
House of Darkness releases to limited theaters on Friday, Sept. 9. Playwright-turned-filmmaker Neil LaBute leads star Justin Long to the slaughter in a gothic, chatty spin on the Bram Stoker-verse with House of Darkness. Given that LaBute's first film -- 1997's In the Company of Men -- was his own play adapted for the screen, it makes sense that House of Darkness feels like a spare stage play brought to life in a slightly bigger way, and there's a risk-taking element that's to be commended with that. But the end result is still a rather dry, one-note entanglement that doesn't offer up any reprieve for viewers who are in on the bit.
IGN
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts Sneak Peak
Check out this animated short showcasing some of the heroes you'll get to play in Marvel's Midnight Suns, serving as a bit of a sneak peak at the upcoming prequel shorts..
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Trailer, Is Coming Next Year
The Mandalorian Season 3 has gotten a trailer and a release window of 2023. Revealed during D23 2022, we got a look at the above trailer, which begins with a recap of the first two seasons before leaping into shots of him alone, Sackhoff discussing the Mandalorian's "cult" and how it fractured her people, Mandalorians jetpacking down into a city, a space dogfight, and Mando and Grogu leaping into space. It's a lot to take in!
90 Day Fiancé's Latest Angela Deem Update Definitely Makes Those Rumors Seem Legit
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Don’t Take Me For Granted.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took some time to fully incorporate its full all-star cast, but the third episode finally showed fans what’s up with the ever-popular Angela Deem. In what might come as little surprise to those familiar with her relationship arc, things aren’t going well with her husband Michael Illesanmi, though their current sitch sounds a little more serious than past incidents. Angela’s been talking with a new man, and it’s looking like those previous rumors about Michael and Angela’s relationship going south could actually be legit.
IGN
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Marvel's Thunderbolts Confirms Its Line-Up of Heroes, Including The Winter Soldier
Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel supervillain team-up movie, has confirmed who'll be in the line-up: Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena, and The Winter Soldier. Revealed at D23 2022, the cast of Thunderbolts took to the stage to reveal the line up of Marvel's anti-hero team. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra...
‘Causeway’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence, as a U.S. Army Soldier, Goes Back to Her Indie Roots in a Downbeat Tale of Trauma and Recovery
“Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as a U.S. Army soldier recovering from injuries that are physical, mental, and spiritual, is the furthest thing from a genre film. Yet it belongs to what I’ve come to think of as a genre: the slow-burn non-verbal indie gloomfest. In saying that, I don’t mean to make light of the subject. Lawrence plays Lynsey, a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who returns from Afghanistan after riding in a vehicle that was struck by a bomb, which caused her to have a cerebral hemorrhage. At the start, she’s seated in a wheelchair, waiting...
IGN
The Marvels First Trailer Revealed at D23, Bringing All the Marvels Together
The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23, showing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. Set on the SABER Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her odd new relationship with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tayonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and their entangled powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the lighthearted new trailer.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Explore 'Consequences' of Mando's Big Decision
The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa has confirmed that Season 3 will be exploring the "consequences" of Din Djarin's big decision from this past season. Speaking to IGN, Famuyiwa, who directed such episodes of The Mandalorian as Chapter 15: The Believer, discussed how Season 3 will put a heavy focus on Mando's decision to remove his helmet during his quest to rescue Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon and the Empire.
IGN
Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire - Official Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, an upcoming series debuting on October 2 on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis...
IGN
Avatar 2 Panel Breakdown | D23 Expo
It was a return to Pandora on day 2 of the Disney D23 Fan Expo when James Cameron dropped some serious Avatar: The Way of Water footage on the fans who were lucky enough to be in the room. And that included IGN, so join us as we discuss what we saw, which included a handful of new clips from Avatar 2. There was plenty of water action, with Na'vi diving, alien fish swimming by, and children playing with said fish. We also saw Sigourney Weaver's human character recording a video diary, and then there was a scene with the Na'vi navigating a rainy forest at night. The Na'vi kids are clearly a big part of this story, as they figured prominently in this footage, which also included Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) arguing about new dangers that they face. Watch our Avatar sequel reaction video to hear all the details of what we saw at D23!
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
IGN
Untitled Captain America and Black Panther Game Cinematic Trailer
Famed game director Amy Hennig has teamed up with Skydance Media for a new cinematic game featuring both Captain America and Black Panther. Check out the cinematic reveal trailer for this, as of yet untitled game, seemingly set in both Paris and Wakanda.
Comments / 0