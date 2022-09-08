ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original 'The Lord of the Rings' Cast Members Defend Diversity in 'The Rings of Power' After Complaints About Actors of Color

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
EW.com

The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role

Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
hypebeast.com

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'

Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron

Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
TV SERIES
Popculture

New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie Casts 'It' Actor

A new Planet of the Apes movie is in development at 20th Century. The Disney-owned studio reportedly cast Owen Teague to play the lead primate in the film, Deadline reported on Aug. 22. Teague had a breakout role as one of the bullies in Warner Bros.' adaptation of Stephen King's It.
MOVIES
Polygon

Lucasfilm’s revival of Willow looks fun as hell in new D23 trailer

Lucasfilm’s new Willow series for Disney Plus brings back Warwick Davis as the titular do-gooder this November, and a new trailer for the show looks like a great deal of fantasy-infused fun. And at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, one more member of the cast was confirmed for Willow: Christian Slater, who will apparently be a mysterious friend of Madmartigan, who was played by Val Kilmer in the original film.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Anime Receives a Release Date

After receiving a new key visual, we now have an official release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Building on the rough October release info, the latest news offers a firm date for the continuation of the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s iconic Bleach manga, covering the final arc of the story, Volume 55-74.
COMICS
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World

Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
TV SERIES
CNET

See the Final Trailer for 'Andor,' the New Star Wars Rebel Origin Story

We're just weeks away from Andor's three-episode Sept. 21 premiere, when the early days of Star Wars' darkly heroic rebel spy will be revealed. The Disney Plus show takes place five years before 2016 spinoff film Rogue One, as the Galactic Empire tightens its iron grip on the galaxy in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Andor’ gets a new trailer at D23 Expo

Andor is premiering in less than two weeks and Lucasfilm has just given us another sneak peek at the Diego Luna-led spinoff series during the company’s press conference at the D23 Expo. Following the struggles of the titular Cassian Andor, Tony Gilroy’s new 24-episode series is set to start...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Of course Kit Harington has thoughts on House of the Dragon

Kit Harington is ready to share his thoughts on House of the Dragon. The actor, who will soon return to Westeros for his very own Jon Snow spin-off series, gave the new Game of Thrones prequel his stamp of approval while on the red carpet for his upcoming movie Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Neil Gaiman experiences déjà vu as Númenor is revealed and a new character turns heads

As focus shifts from the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to its impending third, discourse around the show is once again ramping up. Audiences continue to be confused about Neil Gaiman’s complete lack of involvement with the series and fans may never tire of debating the show’s good and bad qualities.
TV SERIES

