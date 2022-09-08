Read full article on original website
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
New Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Toggle Lacing
The upcoming Fall season sees the Swoosh expand its lineup for some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes. The. Air Force 1 Low receives an easier lace-up iteration with the arrival of the toggle alternative. This Nike comes dressed in classic black and white makeup, constructed with a mix...
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" Releases Next Week
Off-White™ and are a duo that continue to keep sneakerheads on their toes with each release. Since rumors surfaced earlier this year regarding a release of the next entry in the duo’s museum series of Air Force 1 Lows, fans have been ready to cop. Now, after closer looks have popped up, the sneaker is finally dropping in celebration of the late Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
Nike Dunk Low Appears With a Navy and Teal Palette
Of all the silhouettes in ‘s cannon, there aren’t any that have as strong of momentum as the Dunk. General releases and collaborative offerings of the classic model continue to flood the sneaker market every month, and now the Swoosh team is adding this teal and navy colorway to its catalog.
Panini's Reebok Question Mid Collab Is Inspired by Rookie Trading Cards
When it comes to sports memorabilia, trading cards are among some of the most coveted, especially when it comes to the rookie cards of iconic players. Allen Iverson — one of the coldest point guards to touch the rock — has been the face of a plethora of them, and Reebok is highlighting this through its latest collaboration with trading card company Panini America.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
Overkill and PUMA Hit Miami Beach for "Ocean Drive" Pack
Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill and German sportswear manufacturer. have an established history of presenting fresh and unique themes on PUMA silhouettes. Most recently, this has included a liqueur-themed “Berliner Luft” capsule that outfitted the PUMA XS 7000 and PUMA Mirage OG. Now, the duo has looked to Miami Vice for inspiration as they present the “Ocean Drive” pack.
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
Hop on the Magic Carpet With a Pair of 'Aladdin' Genie's adidas Original Stan Smith
Originals has expanded its classic lineup of the Stan Smith silhouette with the release of a Genie-inspired pair from Disney‘s iconic <em>Aladdin film. This iteration arrives in a bright blue upper, a nod to the Genie’s memorable outfit, as well as a heat reactive patch that shows off a different set of graphics once warmed up. The upper is constructed in suede and features laces in matching bright blue. The Genie motif is evident on the left tongue, as well as the insole graphics. Staying true to ensuring sustainability, the classic shoe is made with recycled material and comes with co-branded packaging.
Drake Delivers Hilarious Stand-up Comedy Routine at Nike's Maxim Awards
Drake delivered a comedic monologue at Nike’s Maxim Awards. Surprising the guests in attendance, the Toronto rapper showed his love for the Swoosh, arriving with the logo braided into his hair as well as sporting a microLED-embedded varsity jacket. His clever jokes ranged from taking digs at the Beaverton-based...
Private Policy Is Calling All the Club Kids for SS23
For Spring/Summer 2023, Private Policy‘s Siying Qu and Haoran Li began with the story of Noah’s Ark, drawing a comparison between the scriptural ship’s coupled animals and downtowners flocking to the club — in both cases, strangers discover liberated companionship and find peace in their escape. Stylistically articulating that sentiment, the collection, named after the biblical Ark, presents 27 looks defined by unshackled design codes, rave-ready silhouettes and a symbolic dove print.
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
'LEGO® In Focus' Book Explores an Imaginative Collection of Photography
For 70 years, LEGO bricks have been at the forefront of creative playtime. And in an effort to clearly capture its impact and dynamic, the company has just announced its new book LEGO In Focus which features work from 50 photographers that explores their own LEGO perspective. Its contents feature...
"Collection 02" by Theoreme Editions Brings Modern Design to Traditional Crafts
Theoreme Editions is set to present its second collection at Paris Design Week, alongside pieces by up-and-coming artists and designers that they’ve invited to join for the show. As part of the “Whatever Needs to Be Done” show, the Paris-based label – founded by David Giroire and Jérôme Bazzocchi...
Fuji Announces Its New Mirrorless X-H2 Camera
FUJIFILM has just officially unveiled its brand new X-H2 camera that shoots both stills and video. The latest mirrorless memory maker comes packed chock-full of innovative features that allow you to capture crisp and clean shots. From a visual standpoint, the tech contraption coms fitted in black and features FUJIFILM...
New 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet' Trailer Introduces Version Exclusive Pokémon
As the release of the 9th generation of Pokémon games nears with the upcoming launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, yet another trailer for the game has been shared. Recently, Grafaiai, the Toxic Monkey Pokémon, was revealed following the announcement of the Terastal phenomenon, the new battle mechanic for this generation that allows Pokémon to switch types during battle. Now, the Pokémon Company has shown off new version exclusive Pokémon and unique game features in its latest trailer.
Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season
Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York
Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
