There is no pretension at Lucy’s on Lighthouse -- just wildly popular hot dogs, tater tots and milkshakes.
Where some people might have seen a shuttered restaurant on a weedy lot in an odd location set between downtown Pacific Grove and the coast, Tamie Aceves saw a dream. “It’s the light,” she says of the building that in 2020 became Lucy’s on Lighthouse. “I fell in love.”
Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel.
A notice by the entrance of Mi Tierra went up in late August, informing customers that the Seaside market and taqueria would close Aug. 29 for a months-long renovation, and would not reopen until sometime next spring. Mi Tierra is owned by Luis Prado Yepez and his family, who bought...
Morsels 09.15.22
VEGAN SEASON… Salinas’ Urban Arts Collaborative is hosting another vegan pop-up, a family-friendly afternoon event featuring musical performances, local art and, yes, vegan food vendors. Join in from 2-7pm on Saturday, Sept. 17 to learn about herbal wellness, taste some plant-based treats and connect with the community. 21 Soledad St. Suite C., Salinas. 243-9853, urbanartsco.org.
Hop Picks 09.15.22
A premiere of KETCH, a short film by Alex Ramirez about the local skateboarding community, is a one-time opportunity. He will show it on the “big screen” once, before posting it online. The 11-minute short film, documenting the past five months of Saturday outings by a school in Monterey. “Documenting skateboarding is a labor of love for me and this place in time feels special,” says, Ramirez, who’s been involved with the community for the last 10 years. The skateboarding crew has about 12 members, the oldest being 48 years old. “It started during the pandemic,” Ramirez adds. “It felt safe to meet outside, and every Sunday I would upload a video of what I filmed.” That’s how KETCH came into being. Ramirez is a local filmmaker and video editor. No other public screenings are planned, so make sure to go out and celebrate. [AP]
OUTSIDE: Back in (Beach) Time
Some people celebrate their 29th birthday annually, pushing against the march of time. The Carmel Beach Great Sandcastle Competition is celebrating its 59th anniversary for the second time and is embracing the march – backwards – with this year’s theme, “Time Travel – Carmel Beach’s Past.” It’s just one way the competition’s organizers, the city of Carmel and the Monterey Bay chapter of the American Institute of Architects, are being playful with the counting mix-up that led to the first 59th anniversary in 2019. Contestants should have fun with it as well. by choosing an era from Carmel Beach’s past, either historic or prehistoric, for their fanciful sand creations, either architectural or freeform. School children are encouraged to turn their entries into a local history project for possible consideration for a Best Kids Award. As always, non-monetary bribing of judges is encouraged – think food, bottles of wine and other treats. Sandcastle building begins at 8am. Register on the beach at the table located at 11th Avenue. Judging begins at noon. Come to compete or spectate – either way Carmel’s sandcastle competition proves annually to be one of the most entertaining days at the beach.
SQUIDFRY 09.15.22: Short-Lived Honeymoon
SHORT-LIVED HONEYMOON… Squid has a tradition for welcoming new neighbors that includes bringing over Granny Squid’s famous shrimp pie. Maybe Squid should bring a pie over to CSU Monterey Bay’s newly hired president, Vanya Quiñones, who less than one month after her Aug. 15 start date finds herself at odds with the California Faculty Association for CSUMB.
A “portrait play” is coming to Sand City, bringing the intimate world of sculptor Alberto Giacometti along.
Written for the stage in 2012, Three Threes: A Dramatic Portrait of Isaku Yanaihara, Anette and Alberto Giacometti, is the most popular historical drama by Alvin Eng, a contemporary New York playwright, educator and memoirist. In 2020, the play finally took the form of a published book, and that’s how...
Shawarma King reigns in humble surroundings, but with a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
Couch Potato
The 8x10 Fundraising Exhibition is the Center for Photographic Art’s staple fundraiser each year. The Carmel gallery will be filled with a wide-ranging selection of small, framed works donated by a talented community of photographers. CPA features work by over 125 established and emerging artists, both legendary and rising stars, from California and beyond: from Gary Lopez to Jerry Takigawa to as many as three Westons, and the work above, by Nancy Baron. The online auction runs through Sept. 29 at photography.org.
Carmel-born, P.G.-raised singer Marcus Nance has been moving effortlessly between musical styles.
Known to the world as a “thrillingly powerful” bass-baritone, equally at home in theater, opera and cabaret, Marcus Nance grew up in Pacific Grove singing in First Baptist Church, where his father used to be a pastor. “I was steeped in music,” he says, giving additional credit to Pacific Grove Unified School District’s music program. “I had great mentors who were preparing students for competitions. I fell in love with music.”
Carmel City Council majority seeks to douse wood-burning beach fires in favor of propane.
Wood-burning fires on Carmel Beach has been a burning issue in Carmel for over a decade and the Carmel City Council has logged more hours in hearings on it than on probably any other contentious issue. Residents are split between two camps, those that want at least some allowed wood-burning fires and those who want the city to permanently ban them.
Visuals 09.15.22
Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.) presents Resilience, an exhibit by Denese Sanders. Sanders is primarily a painter with a background in printmaking and book arts, which often leads her to express ideas through a range of media. Women are her preferred subjects, as she is continually awed by their capability and the potential of their voices. She believes that having a voice is core to her identity as a woman, artist, stepmom and community builder. The Resilience series is in response to Sanders’ 2021 diagnosis and treatment of advanced-stage ovarian cancer. This show is a revealing look at the expressions of a body in danger and the arduous experiences of the path leading to health. It’s on display until Oct. 27.
A group of American teachers spent two weeks with children at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Two of them, Salinas educators, just returned and shared the story.
The long-running, difficult saga that is county short-term rentals takes steps toward regulation.
Colette Cuccia knows how to plan big events and projects. She’s planned hundreds of weddings as a wedding planner. Now retired, she’s faced with one of the most complicated projects yet, getting a vacation rental permit for her tiny cabin on the same property as her Carmel Valley home through the Monterey County Housing and Community Development Department.
Toolbox 09.15.22
Nonprofit Save Our Shores hosts an annual cleanup day inviting the community to help make Monterey Bay cleaner for all. 9am-noon Saturday, Sept. 17. Multiple locations in Monterey County, including Garrapata State Beach, Arroyo Seco Day Use Area, Carmel Beach, Marina State Beach and more. Free to participate. To find a full list of locations and register in advance, visit saveourshores.org/coastal-cleanup. More information at 462-5660.
Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions and impact of Latinos in Monterey County.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the contributions and impact of Latinos in Monterey County—a California county that is over 60-percent Latino—and across the country. Today marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a month during which we celebrate not only our own contributions, but those of our ancestors who migrated to America as well.
The debate over Cal Am’s desalination plant returns to center stage.
Although the debate over desalination as a water supply has been an ongoing fight across the Monterey Peninsula for the better part of the 21st century, the issue was pushed to the collective backburner over the last two years as other water-related issues began to heat up. There’s a pending agreement for the expansion of the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project; tightened restrictions on pumping from the Carmel River, putting the region’s supply and demand on the razor’s edge; and the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s effort to make a buyout offer to Cal Am by January 2023.
The future of Marina Equestrian Center in limbo, city debates for new company takeover
MARINA, Calif. — On Wednesday evening, the city of Marina held a board meeting where they voted on the future of the Marina Equestrian Center— whether or not to move forward with a for-profit company based out of the Bay Area. Now, big changes are coming for the popular horse park.
A dispute over sidewalk damage puts Seaside and some of its residents at odds.
The city of Seaside and residents of Seaside Highlands are at an impasse about who is responsible for repairing city-owned sidewalks in the neighborhood that are being damaged by the roots of sycamore trees. The cost of that work, in the city’s estimation, approaches $1 million. It’s a significant sum...
A group of young men turn a side gig into a dashing shoe and apparel store in Seaside.
It all started in May of 2020. With time on his hands and the money from the first stimulus check, Kevin Ramos ventured into buying and selling Supreme, a clothing and accessories label focused on the skateboarding lifestyle. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it,...
