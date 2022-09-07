Read full article on original website
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
That’s a Wrap! The Last Summer Concert at Thompson’s Point is This Week in Portland, Maine
There’s a chill in the air, the sun is setting well before 8 p.m., and pumpkin is back on the menus. While I’m not here to rush summer away because we still have warm days ahead, I am relaying the bittersweet news that Thompson’s Point’s summer season of outdoor concerts is coming to an end.
This Beer Garden With Games in New Hampshire is a Fall Must-Visit
It was fantastic for summer day trips, and doesn't end there. Fall weekend getaways, unique outings, great date places, or just a fun day out with friends is always a goal, right?. For me, it's fun to discover new locations or be reminded of places I've always wanted to check...
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMTW
Mystery may soon be solved in case of girl found in Victorian-era coffin at Maine construction site
SANFORD, Maine — Skeletal remains discovered in a Victorian-era coffin, unearthed during a construction project five years ago in Sanford, are one step closer to being identified. "It's like it wasn't even acknowledged that she was missed. But we're not going to miss her. We're going to find out,"...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
mainebiz.biz
Once abandoned, a historic repurposed church in Portland hits market for $3.7M
A church dating back to 1836, once abandoned and later repurposed as an award-winning restaurant, hit the market Monday for $3.73 million. The listing broker is Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers. The former church is located at 15 Chestnut St., on the outskirts of downtown Portland’s West Bayside.
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
WMTW
Two months ahead of Election Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills defends economic record
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 8, 2022 — Seeking a second term in office, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the state economy has recovered well from the coronavirus pandemic, but Maine Republicans disagree, particularly with the impact of high inflation. Visiting Old Port Candy Co., in Portland, on Thursday,...
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
Missing Sanford family has been found and is safe
PORTLAND, Maine — Two parents and their 2-year-old daughter have been located and are confirmed safe, according to a news release issued Friday by the Sanford Police Department. Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their daughter Lydia had been missing since June 28, after they did not return from a...
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
WMTW
Maine vaccination clinic to offer new COVID-19 boosters
SANFORD, Maine — A vaccination clinic in York County will have new boosters to fight against COVID-19 available on Thursday. The York County Vaccination Clinic in Sanford will have both new bivalent boosters for Pfizer and Moderna. The modified booster for Pfizer is authorized for those ages 12 and...
Update: Portland police investigate Deering Oaks Park shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 7:55 p.m.:. Portland police are investigating a shooting at Deering Oaks Park that left a man hospitalized, authorities say. A news release from the Portland Police Department said officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. A man was found injured from a gunshot wound. He...
New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro. Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release. NEWS CENTER...
