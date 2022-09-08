Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin on Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We Can Mourn the Queen and Not the Empire’ (Video)
Host also suggested reparations to British colonies since the late queen ”wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa“. The topic on “The View’s” mind Friday morning was Queen Elizabeth II’s death this week at the age of 96. While the talk show’s...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': It’s Wakanda vs. the World in D23 Sneak Peek
After premiering the first teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios released more footage from the highly anticipated sequel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Director Ryan Coogler appeared to introduce the clip, which shows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) appearing before a...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results
As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
Kimmel Wonders If Queen Elizabeth Died Because of That Harry Styles/Chris Pine Stuff (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by talking, of course, about the biggest news of the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at age 96. And during his monologue, Kimmel wondered if her death might have happened now...
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Films His Childhood and Follows His Heart (Video)
Hours after the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to largely positive reviews, Steven Spielberg has just revealed the first trailer for “The Fabelmans,” a film about his own childhood, his parents and learning to love the movies. The film premiered at the...
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
‘Iwaju': Disney’s First Project With an Outside Studio Travels to a Futuristic Nigeria
“Iwaju,” a new animated series coming to Disney+ next year, will be the first co-production between Disney Animation and an outside studio. The founders of that studio, African animation company Kugali, were on hand at the D23 Expo in Anaheim to show what’s in store. Written and directed...
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
‘The Listener’ Review: Tessa Thompson Anchors Steve Buscemi’s Sparse Study of a Crisis Hotline
Taking a breather from some of the physically demanding and sometimes villainous roles she’s played of late in the likes of Marvel franchises and HBO’s Westworld, Tessa Thompson stars in The Listener as a more unsung sort of superhuman: a crisis hotline worker. Perhaps seeing a chance to push to nearly the limit that old thespian saying — sometimes attributed to performance coach Stella Adler — that “acting is reacting,” this spare, low-tech work mostly focuses on Thompson’s expressive face as she listens to calls for help from 10 very different people in distress. The voice cast offers a mix...
Ellen Pompeo Crashes Patrick Dempsey Interview, Which Then Goes Delightfully Off the Rails (Video)
“What does it feel like to be a legend?” the actor asked his former ”Grey’s Anatomy“ costar and fellow recipient of Disney Legend status by the studio. Patrick Dempsey was doing a quickie interview on the D23 Expo red carpet when he was interrupted by a familiar face to both him and his fans — his “Grey’s Anatomy” costar, Ellen Pompeo. And a playful exchange ensued.
‘Mufasa': Barry Jenkins Shows Simba’s Father as a Lost, Lonely Cub in ‘Lion King’ Prequel
Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins showed up at the D23 Expo to talk about what he is working on with “Mufasa: The Lion King,” a prequel to the acclaimed 1994 animated classic and 2019 remake. Jenkins told the crowd in Anaheim that the movie will tell the story of...
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Share Sweet Reunion Photo 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were all smiles in photos taken almost four decades after they teamed up in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”. The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, posed with their arms around each other — and big smiles on their faces — at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.
Taylor Swift: What She Really Wants to Do Is Direct a Feature Film
In a discussion of “All Too Well: The Short Film” after it screened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Taylor Swift revealed that with the right material, she would be game to direct a feature film. Toronto saw the first 35 mm screening of the film that...
Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ with ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’
TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
Why Making ‘Dalíland’ Was a Dream Come True for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Christopher Briney
The actor tells TheWrap about making TIFF’s closing night film and teases Season 2 of his Prime Video series. Though his face is now associated with Amazon Prime Video’s show of the summer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, actor Christopher Briney will also appear in TIFF’s closing night film “Dalíland” alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and more. Directed by Mary Harron, from a screenplay by John C. Walsh, the film was shot in the spring of 2021 in the UK, before Briney worked on the eventual hit Prime Video series. In fact, “Dalíland” was his first acting role ever.
Avengers Multiverse Attraction Announced for Disney California Adventure
Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
Piers Morgan Suggests King Charles III ‘Strip Meghan and Harry of All Their Titles, Period’ (Video)
If it were up to Piers Morgan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stripped of their royal titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The “Piers Morgan Uncensored” host said just as much in a Friday appearance on Fox’s “The Five” during a discussion of King Charles III’s first address.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Film Review: Mock Rock Biopic Is Ridiculous Fun
Rock ‘n’ roll biopics are always a weird, messy beast, where the question isn’t whether the story on screen differs from what really happened, but by how much it differs. “Bohemian Rhapsody” purported to be a true story but changed a lot, “Rocketman” set out to be true not in a literal sense but only in an emotional one (and was all the better for making its fakery transparent), and “Elvis” was a freewheeling mixture of semi-reality and extravagant fantasy.
‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4 Will Get Very Meta as OG Cast Returns to East High to Film New Movie
It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for. It looks like the cast of the original “High School Musical” films and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be colliding in Season 4 of the Disney+ series. After spending the...
