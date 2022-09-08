ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results

As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024

“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
‘The Listener’ Review: Tessa Thompson Anchors Steve Buscemi’s Sparse Study of a Crisis Hotline

Taking a breather from some of the physically demanding and sometimes villainous roles she’s played of late in the likes of Marvel franchises and HBO’s Westworld, Tessa Thompson stars in The Listener as a more unsung sort of superhuman: a crisis hotline worker. Perhaps seeing a chance to push to nearly the limit that old thespian saying — sometimes attributed to performance coach Stella Adler — that “acting is reacting,” this spare, low-tech work mostly focuses on Thompson’s expressive face as she listens to calls for help from 10 very different people in distress. The voice cast offers a mix...
Ellen Pompeo Crashes Patrick Dempsey Interview, Which Then Goes Delightfully Off the Rails (Video)

“What does it feel like to be a legend?” the actor asked his former ”Grey’s Anatomy“ costar and fellow recipient of Disney Legend status by the studio. Patrick Dempsey was doing a quickie interview on the D23 Expo red carpet when he was interrupted by a familiar face to both him and his fans — his “Grey’s Anatomy” costar, Ellen Pompeo. And a playful exchange ensued.
Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ with ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’

TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
Why Making ‘Dalíland’ Was a Dream Come True for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Christopher Briney

The actor tells TheWrap about making TIFF’s closing night film and teases Season 2 of his Prime Video series. Though his face is now associated with Amazon Prime Video’s show of the summer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, actor Christopher Briney will also appear in TIFF’s closing night film “Dalíland” alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and more. Directed by Mary Harron, from a screenplay by John C. Walsh, the film was shot in the spring of 2021 in the UK, before Briney worked on the eventual hit Prime Video series. In fact, “Dalíland” was his first acting role ever.
Avengers Multiverse Attraction Announced for Disney California Adventure

Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Film Review: Mock Rock Biopic Is Ridiculous Fun

Rock ‘n’ roll biopics are always a weird, messy beast, where the question isn’t whether the story on screen differs from what really happened, but by how much it differs. “Bohemian Rhapsody” purported to be a true story but changed a lot, “Rocketman” set out to be true not in a literal sense but only in an emotional one (and was all the better for making its fakery transparent), and “Elvis” was a freewheeling mixture of semi-reality and extravagant fantasy.
