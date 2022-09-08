Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s honey bees brought in nearly $23.9 million for beekeepers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is National Honey Month, celebrating the hard work of the honeybees. In 2020 South Dakota produced nearly 8.5 million pounds of honey. Beekeepers brought in $23.9 million in 2020. The honey from the 245,000 colonies in South Dakota is based on precipitation and the pollen the bees collect. This year, the owner of Lime Creek Apiary says honey production was hindered by the drought.
Elk bugling programs and cave tours offered at Wind Cave
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park offers the Rocky Mountain elk bugling program and cave tours as the elks high-pitched whistle signals the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers will be giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading...
Pro- and anti-recreational cannabis campaigns in full swing as new field office opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
SD passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hughes County State’s Attorney has been selected by South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to supervise the investigation into an ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem. State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will oversee the investigation into the governor’s use of the state airplane. A complaint...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly before the Government Accountability Board (GAB). The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney...
