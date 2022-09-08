ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s honey bees brought in nearly $23.9 million for beekeepers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is National Honey Month, celebrating the hard work of the honeybees. In 2020 South Dakota produced nearly 8.5 million pounds of honey. Beekeepers brought in $23.9 million in 2020. The honey from the 245,000 colonies in South Dakota is based on precipitation and the pollen the bees collect. This year, the owner of Lime Creek Apiary says honey production was hindered by the drought.
PETS
kotatv.com

Elk bugling programs and cave tours offered at Wind Cave

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park offers the Rocky Mountain elk bugling program and cave tours as the elks high-pitched whistle signals the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers will be giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading...
ANIMALS
kotatv.com

SD passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hughes County State’s Attorney has been selected by South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to supervise the investigation into an ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem. State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will oversee the investigation into the governor’s use of the state airplane. A complaint...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint

PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly before the Government Accountability Board (GAB). The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy