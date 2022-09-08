ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

Susquehanna, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Wyncote, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
PennLive.com

83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner

An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report

A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. doctor sent to prison after prescribing more than 422,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

