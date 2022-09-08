Read full article on original website
Comfortable weekend on tap
A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study.
Box Elder hosts annual Patriot Day Celebration
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) -To mark the last few days of summer and kick off the fall the city of Box Elder hosted their Patriot Day celebration. The sound of police sirens kicked off Box Elder’s annual event. The first event of the day was a parade that began behind Box Elder’s city Hall. This is the fifth year for the event and people from the community came out and joined in on the fun.
Umbrellas and jackets are a must-have for today
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at...
A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Pro- and anti-recreational cannabis campaigns in full swing as new field office opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
Friday Night Hike, September 9, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders had their toughest test yet against the Harrisburg Tigers. Plus, the Custer Wildcats aimed to earn their first win of the season in their bout against Rapid City Christian. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Live interview with Stevens head coach Michael Scott
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 4th ranked Stevens football team hosted 5th Harrisburg Friday night. We had a chance to catch up with Raiders head coach Michael Scott to chat about the matchup and his team’s season.
