ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

What are the Yankees going to do with Giancarlo Stanton?

Less than two months ago, we were talking about how Giancarlo Stanton’s All-Star Game MVP marked an important moment in his New York Yankees’ tenure and represented a remarkable turnaround after injuries and poor play largely characterized his stretch from the start of 2019 until the start of the second half in 2021.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Zack Collins
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Mets#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Vetera
FOX Sports

Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK

A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

Giants look to end road slide, take on the Cubs

San Francisco Giants (65-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-80, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (12-8, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -117, Cubs -102 BOTTOM LINE: The...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy