Elon Musk Sounds a New Alarm on South Korea

South Korea is home to some of the biggest multinationals in the world: Samsung Group (SSNLF) , Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) and LG Corporation. The country is, with Japan, one of the lands of technological innovations in Asia. It exports its technologies and also its culture, which seems to resonate with the socio-economic divisions that have become universal. Recently it was "Squid Game", a Netflix series relating the economic desperation of the protagonists, which captured the attention of the whole world.
Elon Musk And His Companies Get Further Entangled In Dogecoin Racketeering Lawsuit

The lawsuit against Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk that accuses him and his electric car company of racketeering has reportedly been expanded. What Happened: The $258 billion lawsuit has been expanded with the addition of seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction firm Boring Co. Previously, SpaceX, a space exploration firm that Musk heads, was also named, reported Reuters.
Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Mark Cuban 'Drunk The Kool-Aid' With Crypto And NFTs

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer said that billionaire investor Mark Cuban and some high-profile venture capitalists have “drunk the Kool-Aid” with respect to cryptocurrencies and NFTs. What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said that unlike celebrities that get paid to promote certain crypto...
Elon Musk $258B Dogecoin lawsuit adds plaintiffs

The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit against Elon Musk has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Named in the amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court is Musk, his electric car...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Unregistered Penny-Stock Sellers Pulled In $3 Million, SEC Says

Purported venture capital firm TBG Holdings Corp., run by executives of the health-care technology company MediXall Group Inc., hired unregistered sales agents who convinced investors to purchase $3 million in MediXall stock, the SEC says in an enforcement suit filed Friday in federal court in Florida. Salespeople previously barred by...
Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise...
Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Ethereum And Dogecoin Backer Mark Cuban Says Crypto Is Boring Now

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban — who has long expressed support for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD — believes that the crypto space is missing something to take it forward as an industry. What Happened: Speaking to Kara Swisher at the 2022 Code conference, Cuban said that...
Why Tesla Stock Climbed Today

Tesla wants to gain more control over a key part of its supply chain. Operating its own lithium refinery could reduce Tesla's electric vehicle production costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
