Bentonville, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Entrepreneurship program backs outdoor-oriented companies in NWA

The University of Arkansas Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will support eight companies in its fall 2022 cohort, doubling the size of the cohort compared with GORP's inaugural spring program. GORP is one of three community-facing business incubation programs led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI) and is...
BENTONVILLE, AR
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do in Eureka Springs AR You Shouldn’t Miss!

Wanting to know the best things to do in Eureka Springs? Are you putting together a fantastic itinerary for Arkansas? We have got you covered! Here we have put together a list of fun and interesting activities for all kinds of adventurers!. Eureka Springs has a rich history! Nestled within...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bikes and tacos combine for a good cause

It’s an event that combines bikes, tacos, and a good time for a good cause. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Rachel Cox from Dress for Success NWA to get insight into “Tour de Tacos” happening this weekend in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Antique Car Show returns to the Ozarks

Antique Auto Fest returns to Eureka Springs for the 51st time!. Watch as Terra Lewis and Devin Henderson (Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce) join Good Day NWA to help us rev our engines in preparation for the auto show!
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Your September Live Music Lineup at the Momentary

Don’t wake me up when September ends; there’s so much great music happening at the Momentary this month! Whether you want to rock out on the Momentary Green under the stars or take in a sophisticated evening with amazing acoustics in their unique RØDE House venue, Bentonville’s contemporary art space is offering an eclectic mix of genres and sounds with their September live music lineup, including one-night-only performances by Japanese Breakfast and The War on Drugs. Read on for more:
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville bakery preparing for early Razorbacks game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An 11 a.m kickoff for the Razorbacks on Saturday means that people will be up bright and early ahead of the game. Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville expects large crowds ahead of the early kickoff. “It starts tonight, people are coming in all day, afternoon," Rick's Bakery...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nativenewsonline.net

Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital

TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day. One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

