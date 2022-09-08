Read full article on original website
Airship coffee hosting ‘Fifth Market’ in Bentonville
Fifth Pottery Studio in Bentonville announced it is holding a "Fifth Market," the studio's take on a Farmer's Market, on Sept. 17 at Airship Coffee.
magnoliareporter.com
Entrepreneurship program backs outdoor-oriented companies in NWA
The University of Arkansas Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will support eight companies in its fall 2022 cohort, doubling the size of the cohort compared with GORP's inaugural spring program. GORP is one of three community-facing business incubation programs led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI) and is...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do in Eureka Springs AR You Shouldn’t Miss!
Wanting to know the best things to do in Eureka Springs? Are you putting together a fantastic itinerary for Arkansas? We have got you covered! Here we have put together a list of fun and interesting activities for all kinds of adventurers!. Eureka Springs has a rich history! Nestled within...
nwahomepage.com
Bikes and tacos combine for a good cause
It’s an event that combines bikes, tacos, and a good time for a good cause. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Rachel Cox from Dress for Success NWA to get insight into “Tour de Tacos” happening this weekend in Bentonville.
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
nwahomepage.com
Antique Car Show returns to the Ozarks
Antique Auto Fest returns to Eureka Springs for the 51st time!. Watch as Terra Lewis and Devin Henderson (Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce) join Good Day NWA to help us rev our engines in preparation for the auto show!
fayettevilleflyer.com
Your September Live Music Lineup at the Momentary
Don’t wake me up when September ends; there’s so much great music happening at the Momentary this month! Whether you want to rock out on the Momentary Green under the stars or take in a sophisticated evening with amazing acoustics in their unique RØDE House venue, Bentonville’s contemporary art space is offering an eclectic mix of genres and sounds with their September live music lineup, including one-night-only performances by Japanese Breakfast and The War on Drugs. Read on for more:
Community organizes run in honor of murdered jogger
A local running group is gathering Friday morning to finish the race for a runner who never made it home.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
5newsonline.com
Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store
A group gathered outside a Fayetteville pet store Saturday protesting its sale of puppies. The protest comes as that store is in a legal battle with the city.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
KHBS
Fayetteville bakery preparing for early Razorbacks game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An 11 a.m kickoff for the Razorbacks on Saturday means that people will be up bright and early ahead of the game. Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville expects large crowds ahead of the early kickoff. “It starts tonight, people are coming in all day, afternoon," Rick's Bakery...
Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.
Pea Ridge Police Department looking for missing woman with special needs
Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing woman with special needs.
Fayetteville PD finds ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday homicide
Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on September 6 and are seeking a "person of interest" in the ongoing homicide investigation.
nativenewsonline.net
Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital
TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day. One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
