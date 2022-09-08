ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State report card for Ohio: Lions’ coaching staff rewarded for trusting depth players, especially the young ones

A comfortable win in the home opener. A 2-0 start. Two terrific efforts from true freshmen. What could be better? Check back in a week after unbeaten Penn State visits Auburn. But James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are off to an impressive start. A 46-10 thrashing of Ohio at Beaver Stadium should do wonders for the confidence of Penn State’s offensive players.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

