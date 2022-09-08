Read full article on original website
IMF MD says hope India will relax food export restrictions -CNBC-TV18
Sept 9 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hopes India will relax restrictions on food exports when its domestic production improves, she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 aired on Friday. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Russia says Ukraine grain deal is being fulfilled badly
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deal, which was...
U.S. wheat futures rally on technical buying, Ukraine export concern
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday in a technical and speculative-buying bounce from a sharp drop in the prior session as the U.S. dollar eased, equities gained and the market assessed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal. * Grain traders also took positions ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop supply-and-demand report due on Monday. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract jumped 40-1/2 cents to settle at $8.69-1/2 a bushel after coming within a penny of a two-month high posted on Wednesday. * CBOT December wheat gained 7.2% in the week, the contract's third straight weekly advance. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 36-1/4 cents to $9.29-1/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 29-1/4 cents at $9.27-1/2 a bushel. * President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan plan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticized, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week, the Kremlin said. * Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country's 2022/23 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)
US to ramp up restrictions on semiconductor exports to China: report
The Biden administration next month will place new restrictions on U.S. shipments of semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Commerce Department will formalize new rules prohibiting the shipment of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. "Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out ... towards...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX firm after greenback takes a breather
* Philippine peso sees best day since July 29 * Asian stocks, currencies rose for a second straight session * All eyes on U.S. CPI data next week By Tejaswi Marthi Sept 9 (Reuters) - Asian stocks and currencies firmed for a second day on Friday, as the greenback paused for breath after a record-setting rally. The Singapore dollar was trading 0.5% higher and was set for its best day in nearly a month, while the Thai baht firmed 0.4% to hit its highest in two weeks. The Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah gained 0.4% each as well. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is aiming to further tighten its monetary policy stance, likely strengthening the dollar. Last night, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation. U.S. rate futures have priced in an 86% chance the Fed will raise rates by another 75 basis points at this month's meeting, which would increase the Fed funds rate to 3.0% to 3.25%. In addition to the larger rate hike in September, analysts at Bank of America estimate a further 25bps increase at the Fed's January meeting. "We do this based on Fed communications, where several FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) participants have indicated a willingness to take the federal funds rate above 4.0% by early next year," the analysts wrote in a note. Investors will now look out for next week's inflation data from the U.S. for more cues on the Fed's path toward policy tightening. Analysts at ANZ expect U.S. core consumer price index (CPI) to rise 0.4% on a sequential basis, while headline CPI remains unchanged. Stocks in Asian region rallied for a second day, with Singapore up 0.7%, followed by a 0.5% climb in Thailand . Stocks in Malaysia and Philippines, too advanced. Although the ongoing recovery in risk sentiment is proving to be positive for Asia, China's slowing economy could weigh. China's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August amid heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, suggesting that world's second-biggest economy, already depressed by property market weakness, further lost momentum last month. "While lower inflation provides Beijing with more space for monetary and fiscal easing, it reflects weak demand as a result of the new wave of the pandemic," Nomura analysts said. "Given the softer-than-expected inflation and continued growth headwinds, we expect a 25bp reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) in the fourth quarter, partly to offset the large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's industrial production in July rose 12.5% from a year earlier, but below the 15.2% estimated in a Reuters poll ** China stocks on Friday saw their biggest gain in a month, as modest inflation data and policy support hopes helped investors look past tightened COVID-19 measures ** India bans broken rice exports, imposes duty on other grades Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.84 -19.4 <.N2 0.53 -2.00 6 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.32 -8.35 <.SS 0.82 -10.38 > EC> India +0.10 -6.66 <.NS 0.32 2.89 EI> Indonesi +0.32 -4.02 <.JK -0.07 9.81 a SE> Malaysia +0.09 -7.36 <.KL 0.15 -4.50 SE> Philippi +0.32 -10.3 <.PS 0.41 -7.04 nes 9 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.25 -13.9 <.KS 0.33 -19.93 > 0 11> Singapor +0.48 -3.55 <.ST 0.71 4.23 e I> Taiwan +0.11 -10.3 <.TW 1.20 -19.95 7 II> Thailand +0.19 -8.24 <.SE 0.54 -0.53 TI> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
GRAINS-Wheat firm, set for 3rd weekly gain on supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, rising for four out of five sessions and eyeing a third straight weekly gain, as talks about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses...
Ukraine's grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 48.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 5.291 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
U.S. working with U.N. on Russia food, fertilizer export complaints
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The United...
India restricted rice exports as rising shipments lift local prices-govt official
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India restricted rice exports after shipments jumped sharply in the past few months and amid concerns over the new season crop because of below-average rainfall in four key producing states, a top government official said on Friday. India banned exports of broken rice and...
Indian shares rise as oil prices decline, China tensions ease
BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to a three-week high on Friday, lifted by financial and metal companies, while a slump in oil prices and news of Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from the western Himalayan area buoyed investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5%...
India's rice curbs to lift Asian prices, stoke food inflation worries
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's decision to curb rice exports is expected to lift world prices of the staple and trigger a rally rival in wheat and corn markets, deepening concerns over food inflation. Rice prices in key exporters India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar are set to rise, traders...
Erdogan says to request Russia sends goods through Black Sea corridor -media
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will request Russian goods are sent through the Black Sea corridor established under a U.N.-backed grain deal when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday. It cited him as telling reporters on his...
UPDATE 2-UN chief calls for massive help as Pakistan puts flood losses at $30 billion
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for massive help for flood-ravaged Pakistan on Friday as he visited to boost the response to a disaster that the government estimates has caused $30 billion of damage. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains...
GRAPHIC-Argentina's depleted FX reserves get timely soybean boost
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is set to end the week with over $1 billion of foreign currency purchases, boosted by a government drive to stimulate soybean exports, the country's main cash crop, to bring in much-needed dollars. Up until Thursday, the bank had bought some...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans, wheat rally ahead of USDA report next week
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rallied on Friday, lifted by technical buying and short covering along with spillover support from higher equities and energy markets. Wheat and corn drew additional support from a weaker dollar and concerns about continued grain shipments from Ukraine amid...
UPDATE 1-Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday unveiled near-term stimulus steps to soften the economic blow of high food and energy prices on low-income households, businesses and farmers. The move by the government to roll out new and extend existing policies highlights Fumio Kishida's resolve to tackle the...
UPDATE 1-Putin expects to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Turkey's Erdogan next week
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it expected President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticised, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week. Putin said on Wednesday that Russia...
POLL-India inflation likely rose in August, snapping 3-month downtrend
BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation likely snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food prices surged, a Reuters poll of economists found, which may add pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months. Food inflation, which accounts for...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 16-17 cents, wheat up 11-12 cents, corn up 4-5 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 11 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat climbed overnight on fears about...
