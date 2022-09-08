Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Listener’ Review: Tessa Thompson Anchors Steve Buscemi’s Sparse Study of a Crisis Hotline
Taking a breather from some of the physically demanding and sometimes villainous roles she’s played of late in the likes of Marvel franchises and HBO’s Westworld, Tessa Thompson stars in The Listener as a more unsung sort of superhuman: a crisis hotline worker. Perhaps seeing a chance to push to nearly the limit that old thespian saying — sometimes attributed to performance coach Stella Adler — that “acting is reacting,” this spare, low-tech work mostly focuses on Thompson’s expressive face as she listens to calls for help from 10 very different people in distress. The voice cast offers a mix...
Viola Davis Once Said She Earns ‘Probably a Tenth’ of Her White Women Co-Stars
Viola Davis has an enviable net worth. But the famous actor notes she isn't always paid what she should be in comparison to some of her co-stars.
Comments / 0