ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night

USC is looking scary on Saturday night. The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:. "USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Local
California Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama player apologizes to fans

Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Texas Football Set A New Attendance Record This Saturday

The Texas football program set a new attendance record during Saturday's marquee matchup against No. 1 Alabama. DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium welcomed 105,213 fans to the sold-out game. The fans in attendance at today's game are getting a good show. Despite an injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first...
AUSTIN, TX
AL.com

Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout

Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#South Alabama#American Football#College Football#Alabama State Prediction#Game Preview#Espn#Nfl Predictions#Alabama State Game#Hornets
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Alabama-Texas

All I have to say is, it’s about time. To quote the great Ranch Wilder from the classic “Angels in the Outfield,” yeah, it’s about time that we saw Alabama play a Power 5 nonconference game on a college campus. That hasn’t happened since the Tide traveled to Happy Valley to take on Penn State in 2011. To the Tide’s credit, neutral-site games yielded ideal results.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Northside Methodist vs. Pike County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Bulldogs of Pike County are taking the trip down US-231 to take on the Knights of Northside Methodist. This is the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Knights. Northside Methodist is 2-1 on the 2022 campaign but is trying to get back in the win column after falling to Opp […]
PIKE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WSFA

Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GEORGIANA, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy