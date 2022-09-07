Read full article on original website
Sports gambling in California: How are Prop 27 and Prop 26 different?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Proposition 27 and Proposition 26 ads were hard to miss on television this summer. Why are two sports gambling measures on the November ballot?. Sports betting – minus horse racing – is currently illegal in California. The two propositions will ask California voters...
Mexico cancels Amber Alert for California siblings found safe after mother is shot dead
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Juliette and her older brother Sebastian have been found and are with their family. The California siblings, ages 2 and 6, had gone missing on Sunday night when, according to family and friends, their mother was shot and killed in Tijuana. A day later,...
California leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday. Following the Queen’s death, this is how Sacramento and California leaders have responded. “California joins the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and people around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty...
