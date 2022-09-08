ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to give your wellbeing a refresh this autumn

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUGjN_0hmg0BlM00

Much as we love the blue skies, beach vibes and long, lazy days of summer, there’s something about the first signs of autumn that stirs the senses.

Whether it’s the chill in the air as you step into the low autumn sun, the first stroke of a woolly jumper, or that back-to-school, slightly nervy, excited feeling – it’s time to press the refresh button and show yourself a little self-love.

Indeed, Marisa Peer, therapist, relationship expert and bestselling author, says more people are starting to think of September as a better time to make resolutions than New Year.

“The summer holidays are over and it’s the beginning of the new academic year – think back to the reboot this offered you as a child – new uniform and shoes, new pencil case and stationery, plus a move into another year group or different school completely.

“The perfect time to start over and reinvent yourself,” says Peer.

From finding purpose to taking a holistic approach, experts share their top tips for making the most of the transition…

Set some goals

“As the days get shorter, people find they have more time on their hands as everyone retreats indoors,” notes Peer. “Instead of binge-watching the latest Netflix series or giving in to snacking temptations, use it as a springboard to reset your mental and physical wellbeing.”

Begin by writing down and reassessing any goals you set for yourself at the start of the year, she suggests. Ask yourself what worked and what didn’t.

“Think about the reasons behind not achieving these – perhaps you were over-ambitious and gave yourself too many? This can feel overwhelming and set you up for failure from the start. Or perhaps you couldn’t muster up the willpower to see it through.”

Peer suggests writing these blockers down and, against each one, think of a solution to them. Then choose one or two goals that seem the most attainable and focus on those.

Even think about making a vision board, using pictures to reflect your goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ID04g_0hmg0BlM00
(Alamy/PA)

“Not only will this help keep you going, but it can represent the start of a commitment to journaling, which is recognised as having a positive impact on mental wellbeing,” she continues. “Vision boards are very motivating and help you work towards and manifest your goals.

Enjoy a healthy relationship with food

Peer points out lots of us try to lose weight for our holidays – but once summer’s over and we can hide behind oversized jumpers, it’s tempting to revert to comfort eating.

“One of the biggest reasons diets fail is that our motivation is about what we look like, rather than what we feel like,” she observes.

“Vegetarians don’t have a high failure rate, as the motivation to be vegetarian is rarely to do with physical appearance.

“Focus on health, vitality and energy, then it becomes who you are – and not what you do,” says Peer. “Now is the time to make healthy eating a consistent part of your life, rather than considering it something you do just to lose weight. This approach will boost both your mental and physical wellbeing.”

Re-evaluate friendships

When it comes to decluttering, we usually think about this in relation to our homes or wardrobes, says Peer, but she thinks a friendship declutter is something worth considering – even if it sounds a little harsh.

“If you find yourself involved with toxic people or those you’ve outgrown, you’re not doing your wellbeing any favours by feeling obligated to them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VbKM_0hmg0BlM00
(Alamy/PA)

“It’s a mistake to gauge our self-worth and popularity by the number of friends we have – friendship is all about quality and not quantity,” says Peer.

She says friends should be people who respect our boundaries, don’t take offence easily if we turn down an invite and who we trust with our secrets.

“We look forward to spending time with them, but it doesn’t feel like a duty. The litmus test is to ask whether we enjoy a friend’s company or whether we feel drained of energy after spending time with them – nothing influences you like the company you keep.”

She continues: “And it’s OK to grow apart from people. Now is a good time to rethink your friendship groups. It’s also a good time to make new friends, as many evening classes or local groups start up in September after a summer break.”

Walk in nature and learn from its changes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBV4A_0hmg0BlM00
(Alamy/PA)

Mariel Witmond, yoga instructor and founder of wellbeing platform Mindful Sonder, advises we all head outside this autumn.

“By walking around the changing trees, we can learn to stand firmly grounded, unphased by our falling leaves, as unobstructed views give us a renewed perspective on things we may have previously missed, or forgotten.

“When we learn to get in tune with nature, we can start to move more freely through the inevitable changes both life and each season brings,” suggests Witmond. “Autumn is a season of transformation; a time of letting go, surrender.”

She says surrender is what happens when we let go of the notion we ‘should’ be able to manage and control our situation. It happens when we release the belief that things should be different to how they are.

“We let go of our thoughts of the future and allow ourselves to be fully rooted in the present moment,” says Witmond. “To many, surrender is a sign of vulnerability, when in fact it takes a lot of strength and courage for us to truly surrender, and this doesn’t mean giving up.”

Quite the contrary. She says surrender teaches us to be present, to process, to allow what we cannot control, or change, to be – and through this, we regain our power, propelling us to action.

“Be with nature to embrace the vulnerability of the season,” encourages Witmond.

Find your inner rhythm

Meanwhile, Sophie Kerr of Soulful Living, a holistic wellbeing practitioner, says the seasons have a beautiful way of mirroring our own lives.

A subtle reminder the only constant is change – and how nature teaches us all we need to know to find our rhythm and flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKqlr_0hmg0BlM00
(Alamy/PA)

“In the same way animals and plants use their own biological clocks to know when to hibernate, us humans have circadian rhythms.

“By working in harmony with the sleep-wake cycle, our sleep improves, increasing mental wellbeing and energy levels, as well as improving our immune system.”

Kerr says to boost your circadian rhythm and get a restful and restorative sleep (aim for seven to nine hours per night), it’s important to get plenty of natural daylight, which will also give your vitamin D a boost.

“Get up at the same time every day,” she suggests. “Exercise – outside if possible. Avoid caffeine after noon. Switch off from tech in the evening. Eat at regular mealtimes and limit food or alcohol before bed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Autumn#A Good Time#Summer Holidays#Peer
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
newschain

Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
POLITICS
newschain

Royal website updated following the Queen’s death

The official website of the royal family has been updated following the death of the Queen, with Charles now listed as His Majesty The King. Charles automatically succeeded his mother as the nation’s monarch upon her passing, but he will not be formally proclaimed King until an Accession Council is held at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has announced. Further details were confirmed on Saturday on the carefully choreographed London Bridge plans which will included a four-day lying in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday September 14.
U.K.
newschain

King tells of ‘love’ for Harry and Meghan in address to nation

The King has shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to build their lives in America. Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation in which he also shared his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of the Queen.
U.K.
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge. But the announcement came late in the day...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy