The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
BOONE, NC
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above

1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The rankings are clean, at least for now. Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Scott Frost reveals how Nebraska can take the next step

Scott Frost came to Nebraska as the native son coming home to save the program. It had been since the Tom Osborne era that Nebraska had competed nationally and the program struggled under Mike Reilly. Frost was coming in off an unbeaten season at UCF. But, he hasn’t been able to turn things around at Nebraska, either.
LINCOLN, NE
College Football News

10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 2

10 best predictions for the second full Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for Week 2’s games?. Week 2 should be gettable. We’re all supposed to be smart about this, and we’re all supposed to know what we’re doing, but how can you not overreact to how the teams looked in Week 1?
