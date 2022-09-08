Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jimbo Fisher Has Honest Admission Following Upset Loss To App State
Jimbo Fisher is falling on the sword after Texas A&M's stunning loss to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers entered Saturday's action as 18.5-point underdogs and were able to pull out a wild 17-14 win at Kyle Field. Speaking on the loss, Fisher said that it's completely on him:. We did not...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above
1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
College Football News
College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2
College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The rankings are clean, at least for now. Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
CBS Sports
How to watch San Diego State vs. Idaho State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Idaho State 0-1; San Diego State 0-1 Last Season Records: San Diego State 12-2; Idaho State 1-10 The Idaho State Bengals watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Snapdragon Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Kirk Herbstreit drops a truth bomb about USC during national ABC broadcast
First things first: We know that most of the criticisms of the 2022 USC Trojans in the offseason referred to the defense. We’re aware of that. We know that the defensive line is a mess and the team’s rush defense is a real concern heading into Week 3 against Fresno State, with a Week 4 showdown versus Oregon State just around the corner.
ESPN updates FPI Top 25 rankings following action-packed Week 2
Week 2 is officially in the books, and this college football season is already off to a fun start. On Saturday, there were plenty of high profile matchups with some exciting finishes throughout the day. After all of the Week 2 action, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scott Frost reveals how Nebraska can take the next step
Scott Frost came to Nebraska as the native son coming home to save the program. It had been since the Tom Osborne era that Nebraska had competed nationally and the program struggled under Mike Reilly. Frost was coming in off an unbeaten season at UCF. But, he hasn’t been able to turn things around at Nebraska, either.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant NFL Upset This Weekend
Colin Cowherd unveiled his "Blazin' 5" for Week 1 of the NFL season during this Friday's edition of The Herd. Cowherd is going with a bold prediction to kick off the regular season. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Detroit Lions shocking the Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday.
College Football News
10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 2
10 best predictions for the second full Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for Week 2’s games?. Week 2 should be gettable. We’re all supposed to be smart about this, and we’re all supposed to know what we’re doing, but how can you not overreact to how the teams looked in Week 1?
NFL・
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
Comments / 0