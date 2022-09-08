First things first: We know that most of the criticisms of the 2022 USC Trojans in the offseason referred to the defense. We’re aware of that. We know that the defensive line is a mess and the team’s rush defense is a real concern heading into Week 3 against Fresno State, with a Week 4 showdown versus Oregon State just around the corner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO