Appleton, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Homeless Shelter Plans Expansion Ahead Of Winter

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a $300,000 grant, the City of Appleton is partnering with Pillars to provide more resources to the homeless shelter and to launch the Winter Shelter Overflow program. The overflow program is designed to provide a space for people eligible for shelter but unable to...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
APPLETON, WI
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Chemical Leak Brings Emergency Response

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments’ pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
GREEN BAY, WI

