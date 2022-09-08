ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

How this first-year coach plans to take Atlantis Charter co-op football to new heights

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJfKU_0hmfzgR600

Head Coach: Kazeem Adediran

2021 record: 1-9

Key losses: Adam Holt-Lopes (RB), Jordan Furtado (OT) and all purpose player Adam Banks (RB/WR/DB)

Key returners: Davion Adediran (QB), Jonathan Pfeffer (QB), Aiden Lanciault (RB/WR) and Brady Viveiros (RB).

Kazeem Adediran watched from afar at the progress of the Atlantis Charter co-op football team in 2021.

When head coach Charles Phillips stepped down after the season, Adediran wasted little time jumping in his spot. Now the first-year Tritons head coach is ready to lead them to respectability.

"Being a dean of students here, I know a lot of these kids," Adediran said. "I felt the program needed to go in a new direction. I wanted to change the culture and put respect on a school I take a lot of pride in."

Who will be 'Mr. Everything?:7 Fall River area quarterbacks hoping for a starting role

Adediran, 36, played high school football at Hope High School in Providence and then college football for Nichols College. He also coached the Fall River Falcons for the last five seasons.

"I'm a football fanatic," he said. "When the opportunity came and it was presented to me by the athletic director, I told myself I want to be the one who starts this journey. I want to put a good respectable product on the field."

Over 40 kids came out for the team on the first day of training camp. Adediran said that does not include the incoming freshmen from Bishop Connolly and Westport.

"What I'm noticing here is a lot of kids never played football before," he said. "So it is just going back to the basis. How to block, how to run, how to hold the ball properly. It is a process. There are a lot of things we are trying to correct [at] this training camp."

Atlantis Charter lost several big names because of graduation in the spring, including star running back Adam Holt-Lopes, Jordan Furtado, and all-purpose player Adam Banks.

Ready for the next step:25 Fall River area football players primed for a breakout season

However, Adediran has an exciting rookie quarterback in freshman Davion Adediran and senior QB, Jonathan Pfeffer. Also in the mix for the running back slot are wideout Aiden Lanciault and Brady Viveiros.

"Right now, we are position-less," he said. "I don't want to let that out not yet. They have been weight-lifted since January and I want to keep them here. If we have that mentality and stay positive, I think we are going to have a very productive year.

"I can't guarantee the results but I can just guarantee that you'll see a respectable play, effort, heart and hard work. If we could do those little things, the results will come."

The Tritons play strong opponents in the Independent League and that's what Adediran wants to see where his team stands.

"Just changing the culture, the mentality, and understanding we are going to have highs and lows along with adversity," he said. "We need to believe in one another. One of our mantras around here is not quitting or giving up. It is never too late to have a great training camp."

Adediran said he can't wait to begin the season on Sept. 9 in a home game against Keefe Technical.

"We have an exciting year coming up," Adediran said. "A lot of changes and they are adjusting to me and my coaching staff in regards to what I'm doing to be successful."

2022 schedule

Sept. 9: Keefe Technical, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Monomoy Regional, 6 p.m.

Sept 22: at Holbrook Jr/Sr High school, 5 p.m.

Sept: 30: Minuteman Regional, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Excel, 6 p.m.

Oct 14: Wareham, 6 p.m.

Oct 21: at Cathedral, 6 p.m.

Oct 29: Cape Cod Reg Tech, 6 p.m.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

No. 22 Rhode Island defeats Bryant in in-state showdown

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – College football returned to the Ocean State on Saturday nigh with No. 22 Rhode Island defeating Bryant 35-21. With the win, URI improves to 3-0 all time against Bryant. The Bulldogs drew first blood when sophomore quarterback Zevi Eckhaus found senior wide receiver Derick Eugene. URI took over after that. Rams senior […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Sports
City
Holbrook, MA
City
Wareham, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Fall River, MA
Education
whatsupnewp.com

Providence College Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 season schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule was announced today (Sept. 9). The Friars will play 11 non-conference games to get the 2022-23 season started. The team then will play 20 BIG EAST Conference games. Providence will open the season against Rider University on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the AMP) in Providence, R.I. FOR THE FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE CLICK HERE.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window

The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#Football Players#Played Football#Co Op#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tritons#Nichols College#The Fall River Falcons
GoLocalProv

Ashley A. Donnelly of Cumberland Dies at 27

Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy. She was a 2013 graduate...
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window

A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dump truck rolls over in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 north in Smithfield early Friday morning. The highway was shut down from Route 7 to Route 146. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Smithfield Fire.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy