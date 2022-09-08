ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch

Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
Popular Crypto Strategist Issues Severe Warning on Embattled Altcoin That’s Exploded by Over 330% in a Month

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about an altcoin that has surged over 330% since August. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 510,000 Twitter followers that he believes Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the rebranded version of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA), is bad news and that investors should steer clear from it.
B2Broker Launches the White Label cTrader Solution

B2Broker, an industry leader in providing comprehensive technologies and liquidity solutions for the forex and cryptocurrency markets, released White Label cTrader. The new service will give firms access to one of the user-favorite multi-asset trading platforms on the market while supplying experienced traders across the world with unlimited possibilities. With this move, the company’s clients can now offer their customers a full range of cTrader platform opportunities, giving users unique trading possibilities.
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Warns That the White House’s New Crypto Proposals Pose Grave Threat to Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is warning that new recommendations by the US government do not bode well for Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. Taking issue with the recommendations of a new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report that calls for the involvement of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to create evidence-based environmental standards for the responsible design of digital assets, Hoskinson says the proposals could result in an outright ban of Bitcoin.
Historically Accurate On-Chain Indicator Suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Is In, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen

Closely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says a historically reliable on-chain indicator is suggesting that the bottom is here or very close for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Kitco News, Cowen pulls out Bitcoin’s supply in profit and loss chart, which shows what percentage of BTC coins are giving their holders a profit or a loss.
