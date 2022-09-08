ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?

By Pam Marino
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Terry Collins
3d ago

They have lost their ever loving minds; the grid is in bad shape, there's severe water shortage, and the traffic infrastructure leaves much to be desired. Sacramento, get off the weed and smell the coffee.

Reply
4
GTFU
3d ago

we have new residents that need homes, Chicago and D.C said they would put a burden on their sanctuary cities ( "sanctuary in name only") California has enough room and love to house all, Newsom will just raise your taxes.

Reply
2
Related
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money

Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
City
Sand City, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Business
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep

A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

How many homes does California expect your city or Monterey Bay county to plan for?

The Monterey Bay Region is about to enter another state-mandated housing cycle for 2023 to 2031. Cities and counties are expected to plan for a certain number of housing units to meet both unmet and future needs under what's called Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA. (See this week's cover story, which details the RHNA process and what that means for Monterey County in the coming years.)
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#California Housing#Housing Projects#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Californians
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Sierra Godfrey, part of the vast Santa Cruz diaspora, writes stories about her native city in hope of finding her way back

"I think I could have set it anywhere," East Bay-based novelist Sierra Godfrey says of "A Very Typical Family," out Tuesday. "But because I poured so much of myself into this novel, Santa Cruz needed to be the setting for home, and for bringing the family back together. Probably because of my past, it feels the most like home out of anywhere I've ever lived."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
SAN JOSE, CA
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

With the Watsonville hospital sale complete, the work of public representation begins.

Marcus Pimentel of Royal Oaks says he owes his life to Watsonville Community Hospital. He was born premature and dangerously underweight, spending the first few months of his life in the neonatal unit until he could reach 3 pounds. At age 7, he contracted meningitis on a camping trip and nearly died. The staff of the hospital saved his life a second time.
WATSONVILLE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits

SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
SALINAS, CA
San José Spotlight

Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose

Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy