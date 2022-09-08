With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).

