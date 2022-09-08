Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Brian Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “After three months, when my sense of smell came back, I really began to appreciate and almost honor the lost art of our sense of smell,” Giles said. “We take scent for granted, and that was really the...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 MINUTES AGO