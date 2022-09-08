A component of Wilkins’ dance and social justice work, The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging. This work is designed to create brave and courageous spaces to bring together intergenerational members within a community to reflect on stories that inform our sense of belonging and community today, and dreams for a better future. This is the culminating event for a series of community-engagement activities collectively called Systems for Care and Repair. Each activity is connected to The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging, an ongoing and always shifting dance and social change work, confronting, and celebrating heritage, resiliency, justice, and hope.

