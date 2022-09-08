Read full article on original website
These 10 Emmy nominees are from New England
Actors, directors, and producers from hit shows like "Succession" and "The White Lotus" call New England home. The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us, celebrating the best of television in the past year. Actors, directors, and producers from Massachusetts and the rest of New England are well-represented in this...
NME
‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special
A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation
On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama, My Policeman, made its world premiere and to a great standing ovation at the Princess of Wales Theatre. And there was no meme social media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away...
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9). The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30. The sequel will also introduce new...
NME
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: LA’ Concert can now be streamed on Disney+
To celebrate Disney+ Day, the streaming service has announced that BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is now available to stream exclusively on the platform. Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is a concert film recorded during the septet’s four-day residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021—a show that went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade, after selling 214,000 tickets and grossing US$33.3million (£25million).
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
NME
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ announces new Toy Story realm
Disney Dreamlight Valley has shown a trailer for a new Toy Story realm coming to the game later this year at the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Disney Dreamlight Valley was released earlier this week (September 6) by developer and publisher Dreamloft and immediately smashed the Steam charts, soaring to number one after less than 24 hours. Reviews on Steam suggest that players are particular fans of the game’s comprehensive avatar editor and other customisation options.
NME
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
NME
Watch the final trailer for Star Wars series ‘Andor’ with Diego Luna
A new trailer has been released for Andor at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’
Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.
NME
Recording Academy to increase diversity with almost 2,000 new members
The Recording Academy will increase its diversity with the induction of almost 2,000 new members, the organisation’s president and CEO has said. In recent years, the Grammys organisation has been criticised for its lack of diversity, with it responding by taking action to remedy the issue. Now, president and...
NME
Taylor Swift wants to direct films with “human stories about human emotion”
Taylor Swift has shared her ambition to direct films with “human stories about human emotion” during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The star took part in an In Conversation panel at the festival yesterday (September 9) and screened her debut short film, All Too Well, on 35mm.
NME
Naomi Ackie on her musical role in ‘The Score’: “I had quite intense stage fright”
Naomi Ackie is, to put it bluntly, on fire. The rising star actress already played warrior Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA for her performance in the brilliant black comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Now she’s Gloria in The Score, a charming musical heist movie based around songs by her co-star Johnny Flynn. If that’s not enough, she’s got films directed by Zoë Kravitz and Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho on the way. Oh, and the role of a lifetime as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Somebody get me a fire extinguisher…
NME
The Queen and pop culture – key moments are being shared online
Queen Elizabeth II’s many meetings with pop culture are being recirculated online in the wake of her death yesterday (September 8). Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died at her Balmoral estate on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. As people around the world pay tribute to the Queen, many...
NME
Blood Orange shares new single ‘Jesus Freak Lighter’, announces upcoming ‘Four Songs’ EP
Blood Orange has announced a new EP titled ‘Four Songs’ that is set to arrive later this month. Upon its release on September 16, ‘Four Songs’ will mark Blood Orange’s — real name Dev Hynes — first project with his new label, RCA Records. Contributors on the forthcoming EP include Eva Tolkin, Erika de Casier and Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Isiah.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will release this December after series of delays
Marvel’s Midnight Suns received a new gameplay trailer and release date at last night’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. The card-based tactical action role-playing game (RPG) will be released on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with the release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to be confirmed later.
NME
Pixar announce ‘Inside Out 2’ and new sci-fi movie ‘Elio’
Pixar has confirmed that Inside Out 2 is in the works and unveiled a new sci-fi-themed movie called Elio at Disney’s D23 Expo. The event is currently taking place in Anaheim, California, where many new films and highly anticipated sequels are being revealed today (September 9). Parks And Recreation’s...
NME
Black Panther and Captain America team-up being developed by Amy Hennig’s new studio
The Marvel project from Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s new studio Skydance New Media has finally been revealed. The first look trailer was shown at yesterday’s (September 9) Disney and Marvel Games Showcase with the untitled project set to feature both Black Panther and Captain America. The game will...
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kit Harington calls ‘House Of The Dragon’ “fantastic”
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on new prequel House Of The Dragon, saying the team behind the show have done a “fantastic” job. House Of The Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and has received positive early reviews.
