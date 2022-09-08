Read full article on original website
Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medicaid expansion for new moms made permanent
Maternal suicide isn't officially tracked, but experts are beginning to compile data that suggests suicide may be one of the leading causes of death in young moms.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau
With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.
New York governor declares polio a state disaster emergency
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As polio makes its return to New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul is putting an emphasis on boosting the state's vaccination rates by now allowing pharmacists, midwives and EMS workers to administer the vaccine. It's an addition that Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo, believes is a game changer.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book
LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
From California to Indiana: 12 Parcels of Drugs Came FedEx, Man Sentenced
BLOOMFIELD, Ind.—From California to Indiana, several shipments of drugs last year led to the arrest of Christopher Wrought of Vincennes. The evidence wrought an 11-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking drugs. The feds say Wrought got on a bus in Bloomington in April 2021, and rode all the...
HOWEY: How will female Hoosier voters respond to SEA1?
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — On Sept. 15, about five weeks after the male-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the nation, SEA1 goes into effect. Some of the reactions have been predictable. The American Civil Liberties Union filed...
Community Hospital North ending inpatient pediatric, PICU services next month
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Hospital North has revealed plans to close their inpatient pediatric and PICU services next month. The hospital told 13News their partnership with Riley Children's Health has evolved the use of these services. The decision will not impact newborn care, NICU services or pediatric outpatient surgeries. Also,...
Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution
September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
