ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 3

Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Decatur, IN
City
Madison, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
City
Hamilton, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Health
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau

With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

New York governor declares polio a state disaster emergency

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As polio makes its return to New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul is putting an emphasis on boosting the state's vaccination rates by now allowing pharmacists, midwives and EMS workers to administer the vaccine. It's an addition that Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo, believes is a game changer.
HEALTH
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book

LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
INDIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: How will female Hoosier voters respond to SEA1?

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — On Sept. 15, about five weeks after the male-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the nation, SEA1 goes into effect. Some of the reactions have been predictable. The American Civil Liberties Union filed...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution

September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy