Read full article on original website
Related
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
NFL・
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nftevening.com
NFTGo: Everything about the NFT analytics platform’s trading aggregator
NFTGo, a data analytics platform for NFTs recently added a trading aggregator feature to its list of tools to help members of the community thrive in the NFT space with ease. Sometime in June this year, NFT trading aggregator platform Genie was purchased by Uniswap Labs, some months after fellow trading aggregator platform Gem, was acquired by OpenSea. As a result of this, NFTGo stands as the only independent data analytics and trading aggregator platform.
thebossmagazine.com
How Reverse ETL Supports Data Integration To Turn Insights Into Action
It’s no exaggeration to say that data may be the most important part of how you make business decisions. It may be even more accurate to say that the quality of the data and how you use it are more important. Data inform your company’s direction continually, so it must be complete and accurate.
Inc.com
Tips for Turning TikTok Fame Into Business Deals
Over the past few years, TikTok has become a fundamental tool for companies looking to grow their online presence and attract new customers. But the social video platform is not just a great tool for existing businesses--it's also a great springboard for aspiring entrepreneurs like Dylan Lemay. In May 2020, Lemay started making short "storytime" and tutorial TikToks while working at Cold Stone Creamery in Detroit, Michigan. One of his first videos, titled "Your First Day At Cold Stone," taught the audience how to work at the ice cream chain--and got more than 8 million views. Within 60 days Lemay had grown his account to over 1 million followers.
TechSpot
White House consults experts, lays down a six-point plan to increase Big Tech accountability
Forward-looking: A White House meeting held a broad discussion about Big Tech companies, privacy, discrimination and social media, highlighting the risks posed by the online world and preparing six principles to put a far-reaching reform of the technology sector down in actual law proposals. Members of Joe Biden's cabinet, tech...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Here’s what we know so far. Between June to July, several ex-employees of Egyptian startups, including Capiter, wrote posts about layoffs at their respective companies even though the employers never addressed them publicly. Other companies include OPay Egypt, elmenus, ExpandCart and Brimore. Some sources told TechCrunch that Capiter had...
Your guide to USA TODAY's investigation of Utah COVID-19 testing startup Nomi Health
What's Nomi Health? USA TODAY spent months investigating the Utah startup that has rapidly expanded thanks to COVID-19 and political connections.
allnurses.com
Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information
Specializes in Nursing Education/ Med-Surg/Telemetry. As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico to settle probe into marketing tactics that targeted teens
Juul also agreed to refrain from using cartoons, paid influencers, and depictions of anyone under the age of 35 in its marketing efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
PsyPost
Psychology experts urge social media giants to increase transparency around algorithms to protect users’ mental health
In a new article published in the journal Body Image, a team of psychology researchers outline a mountain of evidence linking social media use to body image issues. The researchers describe how algorithms may be intensifying this link and urge social media corporations to take action. Appearance-based social media platforms...
Comments / 0