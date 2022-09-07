ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
The Associated Press

AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
nftevening.com

NFTGo: Everything about the NFT analytics platform’s trading aggregator

NFTGo, a data analytics platform for NFTs recently added a trading aggregator feature to its list of tools to help members of the community thrive in the NFT space with ease. Sometime in June this year, NFT trading aggregator platform Genie was purchased by Uniswap Labs, some months after fellow trading aggregator platform Gem, was acquired by OpenSea. As a result of this, NFTGo stands as the only independent data analytics and trading aggregator platform.
thebossmagazine.com

How Reverse ETL Supports Data Integration To Turn Insights Into Action

It’s no exaggeration to say that data may be the most important part of how you make business decisions. It may be even more accurate to say that the quality of the data and how you use it are more important. Data inform your company’s direction continually, so it must be complete and accurate.
Inc.com

Tips for Turning TikTok Fame Into Business Deals

Over the past few years, TikTok has become a fundamental tool for companies looking to grow their online presence and attract new customers. But the social video platform is not just a great tool for existing businesses--it's also a great springboard for aspiring entrepreneurs like Dylan Lemay. In May 2020, Lemay started making short "storytime" and tutorial TikToks while working at Cold Stone Creamery in Detroit, Michigan. One of his first videos, titled "Your First Day At Cold Stone," taught the audience how to work at the ice cream chain--and got more than 8 million views. Within 60 days Lemay had grown his account to over 1 million followers.
allnurses.com

Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information

Specializes in Nursing Education/ Med-Surg/Telemetry. As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek...
protocol.com

What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
