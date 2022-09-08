Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
hypebeast.com
Young Guru Shares Proof of JAY-Z Recording His "GOD DID" Verse in One Take
Young Guru took to Instagram to share evidence that JAY-Z recorded his verse for his DJ Khaled collab “GOD DID” in one take. The engineer/producer uploaded a photo of Hov in the studio and another photo of the single audio stem containing the rapper’s vocals, supporting his earlier statements which apparently was doubted by many. “This is first and last time I’m gonna do this. I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take. Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important,” he started off his lengthy caption, “You have to realize how much work is done before he goes in the booth. Questions like, ‘are these the right words’, ‘are you going in the right direction’, ‘is this the best flow’ are all answered and addressed mentally way before you record. Then you say the verse over and over in the control room to memorialize it.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Lennox Delivers Soulful Sophomore R&B Album "Age/Sex/Location"
Much has been said about the state of R&B in recent years and Sean "Diddy" Combs added fuel to the flames of the debates. We recently lived through the "Is R&B dead?" social media debacle which showed that there are plenty of artists making sure the genre is alive and thriving. Dreamville songbird Ari Lennox is one of several artists who have been dominating the R&B space, and on Friday (September 9), she shared her anticipated album, age/sex/location.
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse
Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z send flowers to Nicki Minaj congratulating her on Vanguard Award
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking a moment to congratulate fellow musician and friend Nicki Minaj. The successful rapper was recently honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award, which has only been given to a few select singers, including David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet...
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Rants About The Truth Coming Out
On Friday, September 9, Nicki Minaj dropped the remix to "Super Freaky Girl." The four-minute record featured verses from female rappers Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA. The song instantly gained traction and climbed the charts, forcing Nicki to provide Twitter with some commentary. The 39-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Debuts Unreleased DMX Track From The Vaults
Funk Flex gave DMX fans the gift they didn't know they needed on Thursday night (September 8). After challenging Swizz Beatz to dig into X's unreleased music vault, the famed New York City debuted a never before heard track that samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin." In true Funk Flex fashion, he played a snippet of the track as before he hopped on the mic to hype it up. “Unreleased, we don’t know when it’s coming out,” he shared.
thesource.com
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Wasn’t A Better Roc-A-Fella Artist Than Kanye, “Jay-Z Does It For The Money”
Dame Dash still seems to have some ill will towards Jay Z, even almost 2 decades after their split. In a new interview, Dame revealed who he thought was the best rapper from Roc-A-Fella, and it wasn’t Jay-Z. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder recently appeared on the Podcast and Chill With...
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eminem Sure Is Close to Achieving EGOT Status
Eminem just added another award to his already vast trophy case. The Detroit rapper (along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige) won a 2022 Creative Arts Emmy award for his participation in this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance. The star-studded 14-minute set won an award for Outstanding Variety Special during the two-day awards showcase.
Billboard
Publishing Briefs: Sony Honored as BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Publisher of the Year
At BMI’s 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 7, the performance rights organization honored Sony Music Publishing as its Publisher of the Year with 20 total top-performing songs in the genres. BMI also honored SMP writers Giveon and Bernard “HARV” Harvey for being an integral part of its Sony of the Year, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber.
Comments / 0