ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

61-Year-Old Louis Kenneth Wright Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gev4h_0hmfucIV00
Nationwide Report

According to the Kern County coroner’s office, a motorcycle crash occurred in Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 58 in Tehachapi.

According to the coroner's office, the [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

1 dead after collision near Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a collision just outside of Arvin Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened near Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard just after 10 p.m. between a gray sedan and a truck. It is not […]
ARVIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Accidents
City
Tehachapi, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KGET

2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Trial postponed for Bakersfield woman accused of fatally striking siblings while intoxicated

A Bakersfield woman accused of killing two siblings after crashing into them on Panama Lane had her trial postponed Friday until November. Lisa Core, 47, is accused of fatally striking JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 7, while they waited at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021. Core is accused of swerving into opposing lanes and hitting both siblings on the sidewalk. Both died at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
signalscv.com

7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues

Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
LAMONT, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy